I’m a cynic by nature and a journalist by experience and training, so I like to think I have a pretty sensitive nonsense detector. (Nonsense is not the word I’d use, except in a family newspaper.)
So, when I started seeing social media posts about homeless military veterans being thrown of of shelters to make room for immigrants, my detector went off. It was ridiculous on its face, but it had to be checked out. If true, it would be every bit as outrageous as my outraged friends who posted it found it to be.
It didn’t take long to determine that my detector was right. It was a lie, sold to my well-intentioned friends and many other people by a fraudster with an agenda.
Sharon Toney-Finch, founder of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping homeless military veterans and others, is the liar in question. And an assemblyman who represents part of our area was one of the first people to be taken in by her fable.
Toney-Finch told Assemblyman Brian Maher, R-Montgomery, and the New York Post that 20 veterans her organization paid to house at three hotels in Orange County were displaced to make room for migrants bused from New York City.
The Post, never one to let the truth get in the way of a good story, especially when it serves right-wing politics, ran with it.
“VETS KICKED OUT FOR MIGRANTS,” read a May 13 headline (yes, all in capital letters). “Outrage as upstate hotels tell 20 veterans to leave,” a subhead read.
The Post quoted Maher, who shared Toney-Finch’s claims in a May 12 press release and said he was introducing legislation “to prohibit the displacement of homeless veterans once placed in housing.” The press release also described Maher’s meetings with some of the displaced veterans.
Maher shared the story in appearances on Fox News, which, of course, devoted a lot of time to the story. The skilled liars there went into overdrive, and their followers spread the word far and wide.
And then the truth intervened.
Poynter, a nonprofit media institute and newsroom that provides fact-checking, media literacy and journalism ethics training, reported Toney-Finch had told the New York Post that 15 veterans were displaced from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, and that others were tossed from a Super 8 and Hampton Inn in Middletown.
Although there were more than 100 migrants staying at the Crossroads Hotel, a local newspaper, the Mid Hudson News, reported May 17 that a manager at the hotel said no homeless veterans were staying there and that a credit card receipt for hotel rooms provided by Toney-Finch was not legitimate.
That same day, Poynter said, Todd Soloway, an attorney representing the Crossroads Hotel, wrote a letter to New York Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sciortino in regard to another case and said “that there are not now, and never were, any group of veterans at the hotel and certainly none were kicked out to make way for migrant asylum seekers.”
Rob Myers, a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts spokesperson, told PolitiFact on May 23 that the Super 8 in Middletown is a franchise, but “after speaking with the hotel’s owner, it’s our understanding that no guests — veterans or otherwise — were ever displaced, nor is the hotel housing any migrants.”
That’s about the time the light came on for Maher. He told the Albany Times Union that he had been duped by Toney-Finch. He said he was “devastated and disheartened” and that the false story “hurt a lot of people.”
Credit to the assemblyman for owning up to his gullibility. It’s too bad he didn’t do some fact-checking before boosting the story.
And more of Toney-Finch’s fraud was revealed.
The Times Union published a follow-up article May 19, quoting three homeless men who said they were recruited by Toney-Finch to pose as displaced veterans.
Yes, an activist hired crisis actors to help her sell a lie and many swallowed the bait, the hook, the line and the sinker.
Fox News and the New York Post retracted their stories, Poynter reported, but the damage was done. Analytics show the stories correcting the lie did not get nearly the reach the original fabrication did. There are millions out there, still believing it.
Maher seems to be trying to clean up the mess, or at least is doing damage control. He has called for an investigation into Toney-Finch’s organization. We’ll see if that goes anywhere.
A lot of people in this world need stronger nonsense detectors.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
