The police raid on The Marion County Record, a weekly newspaper in Kansas, has more than a faint smell of fascism.
Here’s what we know: A police chief, whose earlier employment is being investigated by the newspaper, secured a search warrant based on a complaint from a business owner and raided the offices of The Record and the home of its editor and publisher on Friday, Aug. 11, seizing computers, servers and cellphones.
The whole thing stinks of corruption. Apparently, the prosecutor in Marion County didn’t like the heat the situation was bringing. On Wednesday, County Attorney Joel Ensey retracted the search warrant and had the newspaper’s property returned.
Ensey said his review of the seizures found “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized.” At best, it sounds like backpedaling.
I’ll be interested to learn more about the judge who signed off on the warrant, authorizing a clear violation of the First Amendment. I’m sure we will.
The warrant suggested the raid was over whether the paper improperly used a local restaurant owner’s personal information to access her state driving record online. Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer has said the paper did nothing illegal.
It’s certainly fair to investigate whether an employee of the paper committed wrongdoing. But this smacks more of intimidation.
Fortunately for people in my business and for freedom-loving people everywhere, Meyer is not one to be intimidated.
A longtime journalist and journalism professor, Meyer told The Associated Press, “You cannot let bullies win. We have a staff that’s very experienced, including myself, and we’re not going to take crap.”
Attaboy!
According to AP reporting, Meyer said he believes the raid was carried out because the newspaper was investigating why the police chief left his previous post as an officer in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police Chief Gideon Cody left the Missouri department earlier this year and began the job in Marion in June. He has not responded to interview requests, and he did not reply to an email seeking comment about Wednesday’s developments.
Meyer said police seized a computer tower and cellphone belonging to a reporter who wasn’t part of the effort to check on the business owner’s background — but who was looking into Cody’s background.
Asked if the newspaper’s investigation of Cody may have had anything to do with the decision to raid it, Bernie Rhodes, the newspaper’s attorney, responded: “I think it is a remarkable coincidence if it didn’t.”
Remarkable, indeed.
If Cody, or the business owner, Kari Newell, or anyone else thought the raid was going to put an end to questions, they miscalculated badly.
What had been an investigation by the tiny staff of a weekly newspaper has now become a national issue. Resources The Marion Record could only have dreamed of employing before the incident will now be brought to bear. If there was wrongdoing — and an unconstitutional attempt to cover it up, everybody is going to know.
Outside help has already aided The Record in publishing its regular paper this week without any of its equipment or the data contained therein. Donations have flooded in to help the paper with its legal fight and subscriptions have jumped by thousands.
Yes, people from nowhere near Marion, Kansas will receive The Marion Record, at least for a while, because they know the First Amendment is one of the walls between citizens and totalitarianism. Journalism, the only profession specifically protected in the Constitution, survived this attack.
But nobody should get complacent here. This attack on freedom of the press appears to have failed, but it’s not over. There may be investigations and lawsuits for years.
And we should all brace for the next salvo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.