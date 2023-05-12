I learned this week of a story from Fort Wayne, Indiana, where a group of students stood up to bigots in their community. It made me happy.
According to reporting from local sources, including Indiana Public Radio and The Journal Gazette, a Fort Wayne newspaper, students at Fort Wayne’s Carroll High School were set to perform the spring play “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood” when school officials pulled the plug because a few people called to complain that the play’s characters included a non-binary person and a same-sex couple.
It was at best a gutless response from Principal Cleve Million and from Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker, who offered the nonsense explanation that Million’s decision “was about concern for students’ well-being, not exclusion,” according to The Journal Gazette.
Of course it was about exclusion. A few bigots would prefer that LGBTQ+ people did not exist, and want everyone else to believe the same. Either the administrators lacked the courage to stand up to them or they inflicted their own prejudices on the students and community.
IPR reported that students started a petition to get the play reinstated, but despite garnering more than 5,000 signatures, a new spring play was chosen. Students put on the approved play, but they did not stop there.
No, they announced they would put on an independent production of “Marian,” and they stated a GoFundMe campaign to support it.
Some students, IPR reported, connected with Fort Wayne Pride, the organization that puts on Pride events for the LGBTQ community, and began planning to put the play on independently. The GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $50,000, was nearing $80,000 as of this writing. The money will pay for renting a venue and designing sets and costumes. There’s no mention of what will be done with the excess.
It speaks well of the larger community that the narrow-minded few did not prevail.
Meadowe Freeman, a cast member and senior at Carroll, told IPR, “Seeing that people have been so generous and so wanting to help us out, it’s heartwarming because I just didn’t expect it.”
A couple other students summed up the feelings of their peers in statements to The Journal Gazette.
Kaitlyn Gulley, a senior at Carroll and president of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, said the performance is important and will send a message to those who didn’t want the play to be performed.
“We’re still here,” Gulley said. “And we’re going to do it, no matter what they say.”
Carroll senior and actor Tristan Wasserman told the paper canceling the play “kicks dirt in the eyes of everyone who wanted to go and tell that story.”
“As young adults in the community, we have much greater impact than I think most people realize,” Wasserman said. “It’s important for us to be able to learn and grow and just be ourselves.”
The performance may even be improved with the addition of Blane Pressler, a Fort Wayne native, who returned from New York to direct the play. “When I heard about this project I was really excited to jump on board,” he told IPR.
Pressler said, being a part of the LGBTQ community, he wanted to help his hometown feel a little safer and more inclusive.
“Censorship also brought me here. Just knowing that art is very, very important and representation is really important and both of those being at risk with this made me want to do it,” he said.
So, instead of treading the boards of their high school stage, the students will present their play for one performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Foellinger Outdoor Theater in Fort Wayne. I hope they get a sell-out crowd of community members who support them in a way their school failed to.
And I hope the bigots who tried to stop it are just fuming.
Those of us who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community need to realize that acknowledging and accepting the people who are does not hurt us in any way. It does not diminish us. We don’t have fewer rights or privileges because they are finally getting more of what’s due to them.
And another thing...
I’ll take a moment here to reluctantly acknowledge the retirement of Joe Mahoney, who for the last several years has been CHNI’s man in the New York Statehouse and was, before that, a reporter here at The Daily Star. Reluctant because we’ll miss him. Of course I’m happy for him and wish him a long a leisurely retirement.
Joe’s long career has included stints at larger (sometimes MUCH larger) newspapers, as well as in communications for government agencies. His experience and relationships with newsmakers in state government are not things that can be replaced.
The only thing Joe has told me about his future plans is that they will include “a lot less sitting.” I think that’s something many of us in office jobs envy.
