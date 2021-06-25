I'm a big believer in science, both the basic science within my understanding and the more complex science developed and utilized by people smarter than me.
I also appreciate science and I think about it often when watching experts explain things on the news or on science shows on television or the internet.
We owe science so much.
These days, we should thank medical science and the scientists who create it for our growing freedom from COVID-19.
I escaped the newsroom last week and attended a convention with hundreds of other people. That was possible because of science.
The annual convention of that same organization was canceled a year ago because holding it would have been deadly for many of the attendees. The novel coronavirus was raging through the land, back then, infecting many who exercised carelessness or simply had bad luck. The virus was killing about 5,000 people in the U.S. every week, according to statistics from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That was far lower than the post-holiday peak that came six months later, but still, about 5,000 people. Every single week.
Science changed that.
A half-year after the peak, vaccines have brought the virus under control and would do it more completely and quickly if people would set aside their ignorance and get their shots.
It was perplexing to learn this week that only 45% of my fellow Delaware County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage in some parts of the county is less than 30% according to Wayne Marshfield, town of Hamden supervisor and a member of the county's Health Committee.
Otsego County is somewhat better, but far lower than the estimated 70% needed for herd immunity.
That poor performance certainly can't be laid at the feet of state or local health officials. They're doing nearly everything they can to save people from the virus and from themselves. It's hard to understand why, when so many remain unvaccinated, the state's mass vaccine center at SUNY Oneonta, on the border of Delaware and Otsego counties, was closed for lack of people to vaccinate.
Local officials do what they can, bringing pop-up clinics to communities and sending nurses to vaccinate the homebound.
Promotion of vaccines is everywhere. The only reasons for not getting vaccinated now are misinformation or a profound lack of care for self and others.
I know there's no reaching the lunatic fringe that gets its information from social media memes or does "research" by watching YouTube videos. I'm hoping there are some who, for some legitimate reason or simple doubt, have not gotten a vaccination and can see, by the simple act of looking around them and noting the effect of vaccines, that things are better because people are getting vaccinated.
I shake my head when I hear someone, between drags on a cigarette or mouthfuls of manufactured snacks, say things such as, "I don't know what's in that vaccine. They're not putting that in me."
Such a complete lack of self-awareness.
It's funny that people who reject medical science believe fully in the science that allows them to send invisible signals full of nonsense from their cellphones to social media, so they can inflict it on the rest of us. I must assume they have a complete understanding of how that works.
Selective belief in science, I guess.
To those who have done the right thing and gotten vaccinated, thank you. Your motives might have been selfish or they might have been altruistic. I don't care. Your action served the greater good and helped allow the re-opening of our society that we're seeing now.
Everyone is benefiting from the good sense of those who have gotten vaccinated and, just as importantly, from the science and scientists that made those vaccinations possible.
As we enjoy the benefits of an environment made safer by the work of scientists, we should reject ignorance and remember — nature unleashed a deadly virus on us. Scientists brought it to heel.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
