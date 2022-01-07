I think we’re all glad to see 2021 pass into history, but at least one piece of lasting good came out of it: Airlines banned so-called “emotional support animals” from passenger cabins, backed up by the authority of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The DOT closed a loophole that had long been exploited by people who wanted free rides for their pets.
Businesses and municipalities are cracking down on the practice of bringing pets where pets shouldn’t be, too. Good for them.
Right at the start, let’s differentiate between pets and service animals, which serve a legitimate need for people with disabilities. Such animals are specially trained to do tasks for people and are certified by real authorities. They should be allowed wherever they need to be.
Let’s also be clear that there may be real emotional needs filled by an animal, particularly in the case of people with diagnosed mental health needs, such as veterans or others with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
This isn’t about them.
A woman was kicked off a U.S. Airways flight in 2014 after initially being allowed to board with an 80-pound “emotional support” pig.
That’s right. A pig on an plane.
Unfortunately for the woman’s fellow passengers, the pig relieved itself in the aisle while its emotionally supported owner stowed her luggage. It also squealed loudly.
As I said, the porker and its patron were purged from the passenger plane, but I’m betting the essence of the swine’s relief accompanied the remaining travelers on their journey.
In 2018, a woman attempted to take her “emotional support” peacock on a United Airlines flight from Newark. To United’s credit, the bird didn’t fly that day. It didn’t even board the plane.
About the same time, Delta Airlines issued a statement: “Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders and more,” it said. “Ignoring the true intent of existing rules governing the transport of service and support animals can be a disservice to customers who have real and documented needs.”
Passengers have been attacked by “emotional support” animals that apparently had emotional issues of their own. Fights have broken out between such animals. It needed to stop. Thankfully, it has.
Let’s hope the crackdown continues.
There are shady sites on the internet where pet owners can “register” their pets as emotional support animals and, for a fee, get a certificate that may fool some into allowing their foolishness. There are even unethical health professionals who will sign off on it to give it an air of legitimacy.
Such seems to be the case in nearby Montgomery County, where the village of Canajoharie recently updated its law banning farm animals within village limits.
That doesn’t sit well with Wyverne Flatt, who thinks he should be able to keep Ellie, a 100-pound potbellied pig, in a small apartment. He claims the pig is an emotional support animal, and has a certificate from an outfit called United Support Animals supporting that notion.
Looking at the company’s website, one can “register” an alleged service animal for the low, low price of $69. For another $109, you can get a letter stating you can house your animal wherever you want and take it with you on a trip.
The website doesn’t even try to hide the idea that it bestows undeserved status on pets. On its front page, it offers a list of benefits of buying its service. They include: “Fly with your pet. Keep your pet in any housing. No pet security deposits.”
In other words, pretend your pet is a service animal. Break rules with impunity.
I love animals. I’ve had pets most of my life. But there’s a place for them. Planes are not it.
I hope Wyverne Flatt finds appropriate housing for himself and Ellie. I have nothing but respect for highly trained service animals and people who rely upon them.
But I’ll be traveling on a plane soon and I’m glad there will be no pigs or peacocks.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.