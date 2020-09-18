Robert Cairns: The ‘fake news’ comes from Trump’s mouth

Robert Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” should be the final nail in the coffin of Donald Trump’s unholy presidency, but there’s little reason to believe it will be.
It’s not news to anyone that Trump is a liar and a conman. The only difference here is that we hear it in his own words.
But so many seem to be covering their ears.
We now know, from Trump’s own words, that he knew in February that COVID-19 was “deadly stuff.”
He told Woodward, “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” A few weeks later, though, he wrote off the severity in a tweet, saying “Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on” during flu season.
Trump admitted, on tape, that he downplayed the seriousness of the disease that has so far killed nearly 200,000 Americans, but claimed during a “town hall” event on ABC News this week that he did the opposite.
“I didn’t downplay it,” he told the host, George Stephanopoulos. “I actually, in many ways, up-played it in terms of action.”
I guess “up-playing” means making statements such as “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” Or maybe he meant his suggestion that people ingest (or inject, maybe?) bleach-based cleaning solutions, or his bright idea of somehow internally administering ultraviolet light to kill the virus.
Who knows? We do know his supporters continue to deny science and promote the behavior that has killed tens of thousands of their fellow citizens.
Because the virus has affected us so directly, other revelations in the book are getting less attention that they should. The most startling is this tidbit: “I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before.”
Wait. Did Trump actually reveal the existence of an unknown weapons system in a recorded interview with a reporter?
Set aside, for the moment, the typically braggadocious claim that “I” built it — I smile at the idea of Trump working away in a laboratory, creating the science behind sophisticated weapons. I laugh out loud at the idea of him actually getting his hands dirty and building something.
But I digress.
The revelation of a secret weapons system to our enemies and the rest of the world is, at the very least, a bad idea. If others had not confirmed the information, it would sound like yet another Trump lie. With the confirmation, it sounds more like treason.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the man who will replace Trump in January if we haven’t completely lost our minds, spoke of Trump’s betrayal of American intelligence in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper: “You wonder why people in the intelligence community wondered from the very beginning whether you could share data with him, ‘cause they don’t trust him. They don’t trust what he’ll say or do,” Biden said. “He seems to have no conception of what constitutes national security, no conception of anything other than, what can he do to promote himself?”
Exactly.
There’s more. So much more. Trump’s delusions about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, backed up by “love letters” provided to Woodward, show that he is thoroughly divorced from reality.
Despite the recordings that back up Woodward’s prose, Trump reverted to the defense that shouldn’t work, but always does with his flock — he dismissed objective reality as “fake news.”
Before the book came out, but after Woodward warned Trump it would not be flattering, Trump tweeted, “The Bob Woodward book will be a FAKE, as always, just as many of the others have been.”
In the book, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said of Trump, “To him a lie is not a lie. It’s just what he thinks. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie.”
Maybe his followers don’t know the difference, either. Or, maybe, they know the difference and have to shout “FAKE NEWS!” to live with themselves.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
