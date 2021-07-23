I’m one of those people who flies an American flag outside his house all the time.
It’s one of three displayed from my porch, accompanied by a rotating cast of flags that usually includes the New York flag and a flag representing a favorite sports team in its season.
So, I was surprised, recently to learn that some people have stopped displaying their flags because they feel it shows support for the guy who was recently president. How does that happen?
We all remember that guy’s inappropriate public displays of affection for flags at his rallies. It resembled nothing more than an amorous dog with a convenient leg. Clearly, it was a stunt. A guy who believed in nothing the flag stood for, putting on a show for the crowd.
Certainly, his supporters fly the flag. Why shouldn’t they? They’re misguided, but they’re fellow citizens. It’s their flag, too.
Too. As in also. Meaning, it belongs to the rest of us, as well.
Many on the right think they own the flag. Those of different political stripes must not cede it to them.
A recent New York Times story told of Peter Treiber Jr., a Long Island farmer who owns a potato truck, a local landmark in Southold, with the flag painted on the side.
Trieber told the Times he learned what he thought was a unifying symbol might be hurting his business.
At a local greenmarket, the story said, Treiber had trouble selling his produce to a potential customer until, he said, he let his liberal leanings slip out in conversation.
The woman told Treiber the truck made her believe he held far-right beliefs. “That’s why she was apprehensive of interacting with me.
“It was a little sad to me. It shows the dichotomy of the country that a flag can mean that,” he told the reporter. “That I had to think, ‘Do I need to reconsider having that out there?’”
No, Mr. Treiber, please don’t. Please keep your truck just the way it is.
It’s important to say here that the customer should be ashamed of herself. It’s fair to patronize businesses that share beliefs similar to ours, but to make such a judgment based on the display of our national symbol, something that should be neutral and unifying, is wrong.
Certainly, our flag loses some of its luster when it is flown alongside symbols of hate as it was during the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, or when the deeply stupid among us fly it next to flags that aim profanity at our new-and-improved president.
But that’s not a reason to allow those people to hijack the flag. It’s a call to action to take it back. To reclaim it from those who engage in anti-American acts of hate and division while wrapping themselves in it and pretending they own it.
We need to fly our flags at every opportunity. If someone asks what that display means, we should tell them the truth, whatever our truth should be.
After the previous president’s obscene misuse of our flag, it was heartening to see it flown so prominently at spontaneous celebrations when he was defeated. It’s a shame that spirit has faded. The normalcy of the current administration — the lack of show business associated with it — has lulled many into complacency.
So, I’ll continue to fly my flag, not because I think it represents only people who think like I do, but because I’m an American and it’s my flag. Not in support of the deposed president, but in spite of him.
I hope many among you will make the same choice.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
