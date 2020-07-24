Robert Cairns: Today's Americans are far from our Greatest Generation

Today's Americans could not have won World War II.
I'm not talking about the members of our military service. Those heroes can face down anything.
No, I'm talking about those on the homefront, asked to make sacrifices for the greater good. People today couldn't be bothered to make the sacrifices the Greatest Generation did to support the war effort.
I remember, as a child, my grandmother showing me ration coupons, which were issued to families during the war. There were limits on the amounts of certain items people could buy within a given time — limits put in place to make sure our troops fighting overseas in two theaters of operation had the supplies they needed.
Even when Grandma told me about rationing, sometime around 1970, the idea that the supply of something we wanted would not be available was something my young mind had trouble comprehending. Now, 50 years later, the whole idea of sacrificing for the greater good is not only lost, it is scorned.
We're in a war, now, just as certainly as we were then. The enemy is the COVID-19 virus. It has already taken a toll and it shows no sign of stopping.
More than 140,000 Americans are dead because of the virus. Millions have been sickened and the numbers get worse every day.
Our entire medical industry has mobilized for the fight. Many local and state governments, but not enough, are doing what they can. The element that's missing is the American public.
Common sense would lead us to think people would recognize the threat, listen to the experts and do everything they can to fight it.
But, no.
The entitled, selfish populace of today's America can't even stand inconvenience, let alone sacrifice.
Face coverings are the perfect symptom of today's lack of consideration for anyone other than self.
In an editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that cloth face coverings are "a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities." There is increasing evidence, the CDC said, that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus ... All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Redfield stated his belief that the pandemic could be brought under control in eight weeks or fewer if everyone would wear a face covering.
But will they? Hell no.
Everywhere we turn, people complain that their rights are being trampled if they're asked to suffer a little inconvenience for the public good.
Crybabies. All of them.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been demonized because he won't let the crybabies go out and play in bars and at mass gatherings. The entitled brats throw tantrums in retail establishments when the owners or employees insist they wear a face covering and keep their germs to themselves.
Cuomo looks pretty smart compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose handling of the pandemic has been much more to the liking of the "But I don't want to!" crowd.
DeSantis claimed in May that Florida had "flattened the curve" of virus transmission and threw open the doors of the state's businesses. The result? Florida is now the national epicenter of the pandemic, with record numbers of new cases daily.
It's hard to blame DeSantis for pandering so badly. There's no public appetite for responsibility. The appetite is for instant gratification. Anyone who stands in the way of immediate satisfaction of impulse is the enemy.
Our health and our economy could be quickly improved if people could be bothered to make the smallest effort to maintain social distance, wear face coverings and pay extra attention to hygiene and sanitation. But so many just can't be bothered. Worse, they think they're being heroic by refusing to do anything to help themselves and others.
My grandmother's generation is remembered as the greatest. We don't know, yet, what label will be assigned to this generation, but it's a safe bet it won't be flattering.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
