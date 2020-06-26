Robert Cairns: Trump statements on COVID testing are dangerous

We're so used to Donald Trump saying false and irresponsible things, it's unusual when something stands out from his normal static.
But he provided us with a "Wait ... What?" moment at his half-filled rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20.
With cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly in states where the governors are more friendly to Trump than they are to science and reality, Trump stood on the stage in Tulsa and called for less testing for the disease.
He called testing "a double-edged sword" and said, "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down please.'"
Trump's "people" tried to walk back the comment.
"No, he has not directed that," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told ABC News’ Ben Gittleson at a press briefing. "Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact." She said "It was a comment that he made in jest."
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro tried the "kidding" excuse, too.
"Come on now. That was tongue in cheek," Navarro told CNN's Jake Tapper. "That was a light moment for him at a rally."
It was entirely plausible that Trump, who has never been clever or funny, simply made a bad joke that fell flat.
It was, that is, until Trump threw McEnany and Navarro under a bus, telling CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, "I don’t kid" and said again that testing is a “double-edged sword.”
The same day on Twitter, Trump once again claimed that case numbers are rising in the U.S. because of testing, and suggested “smaller testing” would help the U.S. “show fewer cases.”
The response that's called for here is not compatible with the standards of a family newspaper.
It's clear that Trump does not want real numbers available because they show his incompetence in dealing with the pandemic. The truth makes him look bad, so the truth must be hidden.
Suppose, for a moment, that we apply Trump's theory on testing to other areas of life:
• If police test fewer erratic drivers for drug and alcohol use, there will be fewer cases of driving while intoxicated.
• If doctors perform fewer mammograms, there will be fewer cases of breast cancer.
• If municipalities perform fewer tests on drinking water, there will be fewer contaminants.
• If we perform fewer vehicle inspections, there will be fewer equipment malfunctions.
It's ridiculous and dangerous. Worse, it insults and devalues the 124,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 and the people who loved them. It discounts the suffering of the 2.43 million U.S. citizens who have contracted the disease. It's a slap in the face to the professionals — the doctors, nurses and first responders — who have been working so hard to keep people alive.
Trump discounts all those people, and would have us do the same, because his ego demands that nothing but praise be attached to him. The very first thing a leader should do is care about the people for whom he is responsible. Through words and actions, Trump demonstrates repeatedly that he does not.
It would be easy to write off this fresh outrage as just more nonsense from the most nonsensical figure in our nation's history, but we can't do that. We need to know where COVID-19 is spreading and, to the best of our ability, find out who has it. That's how the virus will be contained until a vaccine can give us the immunity we need to eradicate it.
Lives are at stake here, They're far more important than Trump's ego and poll numbers. We can't expect him to accept that truth, but we need to.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
