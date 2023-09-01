A former president of the United States is walking around as a free man only because he paid a court $200,000 for the privilege.
More accurately, Donald J. Trump paid a bail bondsman to put up the money for him in state court in Georgia.
How astounding is the fact that a former chief executive of our nation would be in jail awaiting trial if he didn’t put up that money? We know it’s historic. None of his 44 predecessors has been charged with a crime.
According to The Washington Post, Trump faces a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases. They include 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, all of them felonies. The most severe federal counts are those related to obstruction, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case. Maybe he’s telling the truth. Courts will decide that.
Until Trump was required to pose for a mugshot and was designated by Fulton County, Georgia, as inmate P01135809, it was easy to think of the charges against him in the abstract, some kind of paperwork-shuffling that most of us don’t understand.
But the Georgia case is different. Gone was the deference Trump craves and has been given, both because of his former office and the inherited wealth he enjoyed before that.
Just like all the others who entered that building charged with crimes, he was required to submit to the legal process.
While many are glad to see Trump get some measure of comeuppance, and others decry his treatment as some kind of martyr, there’s a larger emotion that comes into play here. Regardless of the man in this situation, regardless of his politics, these are sad days for our nation.
We are diminished, somehow, when a former holder of — and current aspirant to — an office known as “the leader of the free world” is reduced to the status of a common criminal defendant.
And it’s not just the fact of the indictments, bookings, fingerprinting and mugshot — it’s the behavior that led to them.
The presidency used to be something around which Americans could rally. Along with the vice president, he (and she, someday) is one of two elected officials we all share. He’s something we have in common, whether we agree with his politics or whether we’re happy he inhabits our White House.
The office and the respect it has commanded are important to our national identity. We, as a nation, are smaller when that office, that symbol of our great democratic experiment, is cheapened.
Trump is hardly the first to tarnish the glow of that high office. Without going into a history lesson on unsavory characters such as Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and Warren G. Harding, we can cite examples within the living memory of many of us.
Just less than 50 years ago, Richard Nixon was chased from office by the repercussions of his Watergate crimes. He was spared the ignominy Trump now faces only because his successor, Gerald Ford, pardoned him. That decision cost Ford, politically, but it spared Americans the spectacle of seeing their president hauled into court on national television.
More recently, Bill Clinton, after initial denials, was forced to admit behavior that reflected horribly upon the office with which he was entrusted.
Nixon had the decency to retire from public life. Clinton expressed remorse and managed to put his scandal behind him.
But never before had the presidency been reduced to a bad TV show, with people tuning in to hear the latest outrage, or not tuning in at all because they just couldn’t take it anymore. The current legal sideshow is just the latest chapter in the diminishment of what should be regarded as a noble office.
Republican presidential candidates, at a debate last week, were asked if they would pardon Trump if they were elected. Most said they would. Maybe it’s because they were sucking up to Trump’s voters. Maybe they see something bigger. This opinion won’t be popular with others who have little regard for Trump, but a pardon would be the right thing to do. The nation should be spared the airing of its dirty laundry on the world stage.
It’s doubtful, though, that Trump would take Nixon’s path and stop inflicting himself upon our consciousness.
