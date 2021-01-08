Robert Cairns: Violent deplorables tried to steal our democracy

We got a good look Wednesday at Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.”
We all remember the 2016 campaign, when Clinton said at a New York City fundraiser, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?”
She should have known it would be taken out of context. It was, and Republicans clubbed her with it for the remainder of the campaign. Some still cry about it.
What is less remembered is the rest of her statement: “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
She said the other half of Trump’s supporters “feel that the government has let them down” and are “desperate for change.”
“Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well,” she said.
She was right. There were good, honest people who voted for Trump because government wasn’t working for them and he promised something new. They were fooled.
But there were the deplorables, too, and she was right again — he lifted them up. He’s been doing it ever since.
Trump was denied a second term in office by the largest popular vote margin in American history and an Electoral College total that he called a “landslide” when he collected the same number of votes against Clinton four years ago.
He lost.
Spectacularly.
Did he accept his loss, as every losing candidate has since John Adams lost to Thomas Jefferson in 1800?
No.
Having been rejected by the voters, he turned to the courts. When rejected by the courts, he tried to pressure state election officials. When they refused to break the law for him, he turned to the deplorables.
Trump hinted almost two years ago that he would turn to violence to get his way, and bragged about the people who would do his bidding.
“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad,” Trump said in a March 2019 interview with the right-wing outlet Breitbart.
As Congress prepared to seal the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr. by fulfilling its constitutional duty and ceremoniously counting the already-settled electoral votes, Trump whipped up his deplorables at a rally several blocks away.
He repeated his lies about the election having been stolen from him and called for the violent action that was to follow.
“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the crowd. He urged them to head to the Capitol, lying again when he said he would be marching with them.
The disgraced Rudolph Giuliani was Trump’s warm-up act. He openly called for violence, shouting, “Let’s have trial by combat!”
They got what they wanted. Non-deplorable Americans of all political stripes were sickened as they watched the very center of our democracy invaded and defiled by the scum of the Earth — traitors who, having failed to get what they wanted by legal means, tried to take it by force, to stage a coup and keep a strongman in power after he had lost the authority to wield that power.
It was heartening to hear Trump’s fellow Republicans forcefully reject the mob’s actions after the assault on the Capitol was put down.
“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, called the assault a “failed insurrection.”
“They tried to disrupt our democracy,” he said. “They failed. They failed.”
They did fail, but it’s disturbing that they were allowed to get as far as they did.
When Black Lives Matter activists descended on Washington, D.C. for a rally last summer, an army of police clad in suits of armor were on hand to make sure lives and property were protected. On Wednesday, the only force standing in the way of the traitors was the lightly armed Capitol Police.
With all of our elected senators, representatives and the vice president assembled inside, along with priceless art treasures and reams of historic and official documents, the protection of that building was criminally inadequate. Had the traitors been more determined and less stupid, real harm could have been done.
There needs to be justice for what happened Wednesday. Every invader of our Capitol who can be identified must be brought to justice — not charged with something like trespassing, but with charges appropriate to the weight of their crimes. Treason seems the charge most appropriate.
Justice should also come to their puppetmaster, the soon-to-be former president, but that’s probably too much to hope for.
Trump and his traitors lost on Wednesday. America won. But we should never let the deplorable agents of darkness get that deep in the heart of our democracy again.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.