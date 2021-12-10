While browsing Netflix one lazy weekend, I happened on a movie called “The Admiral,” a Dutch film, dubbed into English. It was obvious it was a period piece from the age of sail, and a little reading showed it was based on actual history.
I’m a sucker for history and, when history is turned into entertainment, I can’t resist. I watched.
The movie is about a Dutch naval hero, Michiel de Ruyter, but de Ruyter’s exploits were not the lasting message I took from the film. No, the movie introduced me to the story of Johan DeWitt, the country’s “grand pensionary” — effectively the prime minister — at the time.
In the film, and in some reading since, I learned that DeWitt rose to power during the time when the House of Orange, the dynastic princes of The Netherlands, lacked an adult heir to the throne. As William III of Orange grew to adulthood, he emerged as a rival.
To shorten this story, DeWitt’s fortunes changed in 1672. He was not only forced from office, but killed by a mob. His naked body was mutilated, hung in a public square and, apparently, at least his liver was roasted and eaten by Orangists.
A pretty spectacular fall from grace.
There have been similar reversals of fortune throughout history — people falling from the highest social and political heights.
The Bourbon rulers of France, come quickly to mind. King Louis XVI and his queen, Marie Antoinette, met a rather famous end at the guillotine during the French Revolution.
Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy, ruled that nation with an iron fist until his collaboration with Adolf Hitler’s Germany led to defeat and ruin. He was captured and shot while trying to flee the country. His body was hung upside down from the roof of a gas station, stoned and spit upon.
More recently, Muammar Gaddafi, whose power in Libya was unquestioned for decades, died at the hands of rebels while on the run, his hunted last days a far cry from the life he had enjoyed and, fittingly, a taste of the misery he had caused opponents before the tide of history turned.
What is most stunning about the examples above is how quickly they happened.
We’ve seen it in recent days here in New York, albeit without the gory ends.
Andrew Cuomo was the untouchable governor of New York, easily trouncing opponents on his way to election to the state’s top office three times.
While always viewed as arrogant, even by many supporters, he was also viewed as effective. He gained prominence during the regime of Donald Trump, positioning himself as the leader of the resistance to the racism, misogyny and xenophobia Trump spewed, and presenting New York as a bastion of tolerance.
As Trump botched the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo became a national figure — his steady, sensible, apparently forthright appearances on national television each day a welcome counter to Trump’s mix of ridiculous claims and self-aggrandizement.
Cuomo was admired by many. His star shone. Talk of his elevation to president abounded.
But there’s one thing people like more than creating stars. It’s bringing them down. And Cuomo gave them plenty of ammunition.
Scrutiny showed Cuomo harbored some misogyny of his own, enough to allegedly inflict unwanted attention on female staffers, though he denies it.
We learned, too, that his administration doctored the books to hide the numbers of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. It was an apparent attempt to gloss over the effects of a decision to return elderly COVID patients to their congregate residences, a policy that might have been forgiven had Cuomo been honest about it.
As is often the case, the coverup brought more attention than the crime.
And Cuomo’s arrogance came to the fore yet again, as he published a book about his leadership during the pandemic, despite the fact the pandemic rages on. There are plenty of questions about the production of that book. We’ll be hearing more about that, no doubt.
Those factors, heaped upon each other as they were, forced Cuomo to resign his office.
And now, a man closely tied to Cuomo and seemingly with a hand in all the former governor’s alleged misdeeds is following him on the path to resignation.
SUNY Chancellor James Malatras — a close Cuomo confidante — announced Thursday that he will leave his post in mid-January. His tenure will have been less than a year-and-a-half in the job.
The ancient Greeks spoke of hubris — how Icarus flew too close to the sun and crashed to the ground. A Biblical Proverb says “Pride goeth before a fall.”
From Johan DeWitt to Andrew Cuomo and beyond, we see that the mighty can fall. Sometimes spectacularly.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.