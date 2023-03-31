Whenever there’s a mass shooting, such as the one that claimed the lives of three 9-year-old children and three staff members at a school in Nashville on Monday, the satirical news website, The Onion, posts on social media a headline it first used nine years ago: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens”
Like much of The Onion’s satire, it’s sharp and accurate. Unlike much of The Onion’s satire, there’s nothing funny about it.
The same story plays out over and over. There’s always great gnashing of teeth and the forever useless “thoughts and prayers.” There are vigils and calls for action, but nothing ever changes. It’s not going to change this time, either.
The Associated Press did an analysis of the response of states to mass shootings and came to some unsurprising conclusions.
Don’t expect new gun controls in Republican-led states, such as Tennessee or Texas, an AP story said. But when similar tragedies occur in Democratic-led states, more gun limits are likely — even if they already have restrictive laws.
The analysis found that mass shootings simply do not change political minds.
“Democratic-led states tend to focus more on firearm restrictions whereas Republican-led states do not and often emphasize lessening regulations on guns,” said Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
We’ve seen it in action in Tennessee already. After Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, the AP reported, tensions ran high among state lawmakers meeting across town in the state Capitol. Democrats called for action on gun control — and got their microphones cut off by Republican leadership for criticizing their GOP colleagues’ love of the Second Amendment.
That’s right. Republicans in that state’s leadership couldn’t even stand discussion about guns while parents wept over the bodies of elementary school children killed in the same city.
“Prayers are good, but faith without works is dead,” Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari implored with a biblical reference. “Let’s not let another preventable tragedy unfold without this legislature taking real action.”
Good luck with that, Sen. Akbari. Republicans instead have introduced bills that would make it easier to arm teachers and allow college students to carry weapons on campus.
In more Tennessee gun fun, on the same day as the Nashville shooting, a federal judge approved a legal settlement lowering the minimum age to carry handguns without a permit in Tennessee from 21 to 18. That came just two years after a new law set the age at 21.
A reminder seems in order that the Nashville shooter bought several weapons easily and legally, even though she was under treatment for an emotional disorder and her own parents had tried to keep her from possessing guns.
We know from experience that assault weapons bans work. Most Americans believe that “red flag” laws, which could have kept the Nashville killer from casually walking into a gun shop and waking out with weapons of war, are a good idea.
In Texas, minority party Democrats have filed numerous gun-control bills after a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers last May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the AP reported. Relatives of some of the victims have joined Democratic lawmakers at Capitol rallies urging action. Some proposals would raise the age for owning assault weapons, limit firearm transfers among people and create requirements for safe firearm storage.
But GOP state leaders have made clear from the start that these bills do not have the necessary votes to pass.
In Michigan and Colorado, where Democrats are in charge, school shootings spurred red flag laws. At least it’s something. Because gun advocates are right about one thing — a gun is not a problem until it ends up in the wrong hands. I just wish they were more interested in keeping them out of those hands.
Even responsible gun owners understand that not everyone should be able to wield that kind of destructive power, but legislators influenced by the gun lobby won’t hear of restrictions.
And so, it will go on, not because there’s no way to prevent it, but because we, as a nation, simply lack the will.
