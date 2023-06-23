We were talking in the office about anti-vaxxers and other conspiracy theorists and got onto the subject of the most ridiculous of the claims about the COVID-19 vaccine — that it somehow contained some sort of device that allows the government to keep track of us.
It’s silly on its face, but if you put any thought into it, you’d realize no one needs to sneak any tracking devices into our bloodstreams because we’re already self-tracking and doing it willingly, even gleefully.
I’m guilty of most of the things on the following list, so I’m not throwing stones here, just pointing out facts.
Let’s start with the tracking device we all carry around in our pockets or purses — our cellphones.
All smartphones are equipped with GPS. And they’re all connected to the Internet. It’s hard to say exactly how cozy the relationship is between the government and the big businesses we pay for the privilege of being connected to their net, but it’s obvious cops and emergency responders can get that information when they want or need it.
It’s something I’m aware of, but not something I worry about. I don’t really care if they know where I am. Heck, the way my aging memory is headed, it may prove handy some day.
And then there’s the phone’s little brother — the smart watch or fitness tracker. What is it doing with the info on how much (or little) we move each day? Who sees the data on our heart rates and blood pressure? My guess is that it ends up with insurance companies, somehow. I never have trusted them.
Speaking of knowing where we are, how many among us use EZ Pass on toll roads? I do, and did even before New York took all the toll booths off the Thruway. Lured by discounts on tolls and, much more more important, the convenience of not having to wait in line at a tollbooth, I agreed to have my toll road travel tracked.
Of course, that has been rendered obsolete by a system that records every license plate that passes a scanner, but still.
We let strangers track our buying habits, too. I have a keychain full of store loyalty cards that I use to get advertised discounts and to rack up points that can be cashed in for various things. Chances are you do, too. In return for those savings, we give the computers a detailed list of everything we buy at the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hardware store and many other places. They use it to target advertising to us. Who knows what else they use it for? How much do we care?
Speaking of spending, banks have found a way to get us to let them track that aspect of our lives more closely than ever.
I was always the guy who liked having cash in his pocket and using it for my purchases. It wasn’t a philosophical choice, it’s just the way I grew up.
But, the banks that issue credit cards incentivized us to use those cards. They offer points and a percentage of cash back, based on purchases. I was lured to the line by that carrot, and pushed over it when the COVID-19 pandemic made exchanging potentially infected cash seem like a bad idea. I do almost all my spending on my card, now. I keep it paid off, so they’re not making any interest from me, but they’re compiling a pretty comprehensive list of how I like to spend my money.
Even the very building blocks of our lives — our DNA — is information we turn over, and pay to do so.
Police need a warrant to take DNA from a suspect, but millions of us pay to have companies check our DNA and find out if our ancestors really came from where we think they came from. Does anyone believe that information is not saved somewhere, just waiting to be accessed?
The point of all this is that our lives are not private, and much of it is our own doing. Nobody needs to fill us with nanobots when we’ll give up information about pretty much anything in return for convenience or entertainment.
Maybe the central mainframe of the world finds the information it harvests from me useful. There’s no way it finds it interesting.
