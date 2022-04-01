Robert Cairns: Will Smith should face consequences for Oscars assault

I seldom watch the Academy Awards show. It’s a display of self-absorbed people handing each other awards for movies I have not seen. It just does not interest me.
This year was an exception. Lured by the promise of tributes to 60 years of James Bond films and the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” I tuned in. So, I witnessed what has become the slap heard ‘round the world.
The reactions to actor Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock have been all over the place. Here’s mine:
Violence is not an acceptable reaction to words. Ever.
I’ve always found Smith to be a likeable, if not terribly talented, actor. Some of Rock’s comedy is brilliant, and most of it is edgy.
It was apparently that edginess that led to the assault. Rock made a joke about the bald head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He compared the look to that of actress Demi Moore, who sported a similar shave in the movie “G.I. Jane.”
You’ve probably seen what happened next. Smith strode to the stage as Rock stood there, smiling, apparently thinking it was an act. It wasn’t an act. Smith reared back and slapped an unsuspecting Rock, then returned to his seat and began yelling profanities, though TV viewers in the U.S. didn’t hear that part because the audio on the ABC television broadcast was cut.
Perhaps Rock did not know, as I didn’t, that Pinkett Smith shaves her head because she suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes bald spots. In the end, it doesn’t matter.
There are those who excuse Smith’s behavior, and it’s easy to understand his anger. Most of us feel protective, even defensive, of those we love.
But Rock was not putting Smith’s wife in danger. He was saying words. And, as I’ve said, violence is not an acceptable reaction to words. Ever.
It seems bizarre that Will Smith was allowed to assault another man in front of a theater full of people and before a television audience of millions and get away with it. Most of us would not have that luxury. Representatives of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later said Smith was asked to leave, but refused.
He refused? There were certainly security guards present. Why was Smith allowed to have a choice in the matter?
Instead, he remained in his seat for the rest of the show. When he later collected an award, the witnesses to his assault on another man applauded. It was galling.
Some think the whole thing was a publicity stunt, aimed at bringing attention to a show that draws a smaller audience every year. I’ll admit to wondering the same thing, until I saw the incident replayed again. And, as another comedian, Stephen Colbert, observed, “Will’s not that good an actor.”
It has been nice to see that some famous people have called Smith’s thuggery out for what it is.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the retired NBA star who has proven to be a very thoughtful man, said of Smith, “With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.”
That pretty much sums it up.
Wanda Sykes, a comedian who was one of the hosts of the show, said she “physically felt ill” watching the incident and, days later said she is “still a little traumatized by it.”
And she shared my disbelief that Smith was allowed to carry on as if nothing had happened.
“And for them to let (Smith) stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This sends the wrong message,” Sykes said.
It sure does.
It appears Smith will not face criminal charges, mostly thanks to the generosity of Rock, who has chosen not to press charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. We’ll see if his career suffers, as it should.
Rock made a bad joke. A personal, hurtful one, whether he knew it or not. Smith confronting him to make that clear would be fair. But the proper response to words is words.
Violence is not an acceptable reaction to words. Ever.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
