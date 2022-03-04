Robert Cairns: Will we support Ukraine when it means something?

Like most Americans, I am angered and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces under the orders of Vladimir Putin.
The thought of war and the images that accompany it are always heartbreaking. The news, including photos and video emanating from Ukraine are no exception.
We’ve been fortunate in this country. We have not truly faced an invasion since the War of 1812. None of us has had to live with the fear so many in Europe do. Many Eastern European countries are in the shadow of Russia — a nation ruled by a dictator who has expressed the desire to reunite the former Soviet Union.
How terrifying it must be for those in the nations bordering Russia, or for those whose only buffer from that imperialistic state is the now-besieged Ukraine.
War is still a very real memory for those in Europe. The Balkan wars were not so long ago and there are those who still remember World War II. Seeing the continent’s second-largest nation invaded by the largest must be jarring.
Here in our safe haven, the invasion has little effect on our lives. We put Ukranian flags on our Facebook profiles. A few of us participate in demonstrations of support for Ukraine. That’s about it.
While it’s nice to see that people seem to care, I wonder how long that will last when real effects of a clampdown on Russia reach our shores. Gas prices, already high because of market forces (and not because of Joe Biden, as some of the denser among us say) will likely go higher as the world clamps down on Russia and its fossil fuel exports.
Based on the crying we hear already, including calls to “open up” the mostly nonexistent Keystone Pipeline, it doesn’t seem like we’re ready to absorb some short-term pain for a noble cause.
We don’t handle inconvenience very well in this country.
Will Americans welcome the Ukrainian refugees who are already flooding Poland and other border nations? Based on the recent treatment of others who would emigrate to this country, it does not seem likely.
Perhaps Ukrainians will face less scrutiny because they are, largely, white. Nonetheless, it’s likely just a matter of time before some turn on them because they don’t speak English, or because they rely on our social safety net while they try to build new lives in a land far from the home they were forced from.
Short of sending troops to confront Putin’s forces face-to-face, it appears President Joe Biden and other world leaders are doing what they can to exact a price on Russia. There are reports that sanctions are having a real effect on Russian citizens. The hope is that they will pressure their government to stop its aggression, but it may be a vain hope.
Russians don’t like inconvenience any more than we do. Not having our foundation in free expression and Constitutional protection of dissent, however, they are far more inclined to keep quiet about it.
Member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, better known as NATO, lie just beyond Ukraine’s border. Fear of Ukraine joining that organization, which was formed to contain Soviet aggression, is one of the drivers of Putin’s crimes against humanity.
The NATO charter states that an attack on any member nation is an attack on all members. The United States of America is a member. President Joe Biden has pledged to defend “every inch” of NATO territory. It seems unlikely that a cowardly bully like Putin will test that resolve, but I’d sure like to see it. Let the big dog see what happens when the bigger dog joins the fray.
As an aside, those who laughably claim the invasion would not have happened if we were still governed by the twice-impeached former president who suffered the most lopsided election loss in American history are living in a fantasy land. Just as he excused Putin’s outrageous behavior for four years, he would have excused this. He might even have aided and abetted it to help out his pal, Vlad. He did recently call Putin a genius, after all.
There’s not a lot we average citizens can do to help Ukraine. We can and should contribute to legitimate aid organizations. We can and should understand that our nation’s efforts to dissuade Russia may mean inconvenience to us.
And, if Ukrainians are forced to build new lives here, we need to welcome them and continue to support them as they become part of the fabric of America.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at 607-441-7217.
