On Nov. 8 New York voters will choose their governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, state attorney general, state comptroller, U.S. representative, state senator and member of the Assembly.
The race for state senator pits incumbent Republican Peter Oberacker against challenger Democrat Eric Ball in the 51st District which includes parts of Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie, Broome, Sullivan and Ulster counties.
Oberacker is 59 years old, lives with his family in Maryland, is a business owner, severed on the Otsego County Board of Representatives and was elected to the state Senate in 2020.
Ball is 34 years old, lives in Walton, is single, has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, works as a project manager for a survey company and has been a Walton village trustee for almost four years.
During separate interviews, I asked the candidates how they view the job of state Senator.
“I pride myself on trying to take a center-of-the-road approach on everything, from business, to life, to politics,” Oberacker said.
Ball said, “I’m running because I thought we needed a local voice, and to bring rural issues to the forefront of the New York state Legislature.”
When it comes to specific issues, Ball and Oberacker generally fall in line with positions taken by their respective political parties.
For example, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bill to stiffen gun laws.
“I do believe we need to address the availability of such weapons,” Ball said. “I do support tighter gun restrictions.”
Oberacker voted no when the bill came up for a vote. “Legislation to improve our mental health system, investments in school resource officers, and improved threat assessment training for local officials are among the strategies we should be prioritizing,” Oberacker said in a statement.
Additional gun restrictions passed the Legislature June 3.
Oberacker and Ball have different views on legalizing recreational marijuana.
“I voted against the legalization of cannabis this year,” Oberacker said. “But I voted for the ability of farmers who had been growing hemp, which is different, the ability to transition into the growing of cannabis.”
Oberacker doesn’t like the idea of relying on pot to boost the economy. “It is a sorry state of affairs when we are looking at the vices as a way of bailing out our budget woes.”
Ball, on the other hand, sees marijuana as a growth business. “I look at it as an economic investment and not only an opportunity to bring manufacturing type jobs back to this area but also for farmers that if they wish to diversify into that industry they would have the opportunity to do so,” Ball said. “There is a multi beneficial aspect to embracing that new industry in a responsible way.”
Affordable housing is another issue facing the state. Inadequate housing is nothing new. In the 1920s Gov. Al Smith campaigned on building more affordable housing. Today, Gov. Hochul is asking the Legislature to approve a $25 billion, five-year plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes.
I asked the candidates if they back the proposal.
“I support the plan,” Ball said. “There are a lot of promising things in Gov. Hochul’s plan, and this is an issue I’m continuing to research, and especially to identify the communities where the need is the greatest.”
“Housing is an issue, no doubt about that, we see it here locally,” Oberacker said. “I would like to dive deeper into the details.”
This year, elections in New York are confusing for voters. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August of 2021, resulting in then Lt. Gov. Hochul becoming governor. Cuomo said he did nothing wrong.
Next, the new Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin quit in April 2022 following a federal corruption indictment. Benjamin said he is not guilty.
And if that wasn’t enough, the redistricting process dragged on for months with allegations of gerrymandering by Democrats who control the Legislature. The issue was finally settled by court-drawn maps.
So, take a deep breath because we are now in what politicians call “silly season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.