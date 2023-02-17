When many think of modern Black resistance, famous Black folks such as Simone Biles, Colin Kaepernick and Angela Davis all come to mind.
When I think of Black resistance in recent years that has had a profound impact on me as a Black, female professional in academia, I think of Dena Simmons. Simmons is the former assistant director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.
While I doubt she would remember me, I met Simmons in 2020 in a Zoom social and emotional learning (SEL) presentation with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. I was excited because she was representing Yale — a prestigious Ivy League school. Her presence as a Black woman gave the program a level of credibility that I valued. I would also learn that she believed you couldn’t have a good SEL program without first addressing cultural competence and racial justice. No wonder her presence reassured me. Cultural competence and racial justice are my jam.
Not long after that Zoom meeting, Simmons resigned, and I was intrigued. I was so curious as to why — it seemed abrupt. As I read more about her decision to leave, it became clear. Dena Simmons stepped down from her post at Yale citing racism and feelings of being “tokenized, undermined and bullied.” I understood and felt her pain, having had similar experiences. Additionally, I felt a sense of hope. Simmons solidified those feelings of hope. Despite leaving an important post at Yale, she has gone on to become a successful entrepreneur and influencer in the areas of social justice, equity, and SEL.
Clearly, imposter syndrome, implicit bias and calling those of us who share our stories of discrimination “victims,” take their toll on folks like Simmons and me. I understood her stories of experiencing racism, feeling devalued and being tokenized.
Her brave decision to step away gave me hope and helped empower me to make some pretty clear choices on how I would move forward in my own career. You see, just like Simmons, I didn’t always feel safe to be who I was. That was not the fault of anyone, per se, but rather a fault of the systems that we live and work in.
According to Jeffrey Young in an article in Ed Surge, “{These systems} are a persistent and pervasive problem in academe — and in many other institutions that were founded on whiteness. Many of us leave silently, and in our silence we become complicit.” Those who do not fall victim to those systems are blind to the detrimental effect they have on their colleagues of color. This is why being culturally competent and demonstrating allyship are so important.
Simmons stepping away from Yale was powerful, and while she may not understand or realize it, it had a profound impact on many people, myself included.
For more on Dena Simmons, visit https://tinyurl.com/4zswj77n to see a feature on her in Learning for Justice, formerly known as Teaching for Tolerance.
