This column is a follow-up to the one I wrote exactly a year ago titled “Changing priorities: Finding focus.”
A lot has changed since I wrote that column a year ago. I was eagerly anticipating my 50th birthday and wondering just what the new year would bring. I was ready for change. I had begun to look for new job opportunities, ready to learn and grow in a new position. I never would have guessed that a year later I would land the job that would mark the pinnacle of my career — the superintendency of a school district. The process of the pre-interview and visiting my new school community several times before the final interviews solidified for me that I had made the right choice.
As I reflect on being in my new position for a short nine months, I’ve been fortunate to begin to create work-life balance while growing professionally and prioritizing time with my family. This is something that is not always easy to do when you are as hyper-focused on your career as I am. In other words I need to be nudged to take a break sometimes.
My administrative assistant from the beginning reminded me to take time for me or even told me to go home when I’ve had a long day. In fact, she convinced me to take vacation this year after I expressed that I should hold off since I was new in my position and wanted to “prove” I’ve earned that vacation. I have learned that it’s not only necessary, but a necessity to take time for myself. In a survey by the American Psychological Association, work-life balance was found to be one of the top sources of stress for American adults, with 60% citing it as a significant stressor.
Amazingly enough, it only took me about 22 years to realize that the work will be there when I return. The place won’t fall apart without me and I don’t have to be accessible all the time. Additionally, not being plugged in 24/7 doesn’t make me not good at my job or not dedicated.
I’ve been accused of being a workaholic. That is not something I’m proud of. I am more than my job. I’m a wife and mom. My family deserves to spend uninterrupted time with me. The expectations I placed on myself were unreasonable at best and centered on my need to feel that I had to prove my worth.
Here’s the thing, I’m better at my job because I take the time to take care of myself. Fortunately, I love the work that I do. When I’m there, I’m all in. This allows me, however, to be present with my family and friends when I am not working. I can feel good about the work that I do because I have prioritized time for myself. When I take that time for myself, I don’t dread coming back to work. I’m excited! How lucky am I?
For me, it’s about making a concerted effort to create balance and then modeling it. I would be remiss if I didn’t say that it takes a shift in mindset. Pre-pandemic I wasn’t so good at this. But I have learned that to be the best version of ourselves we must become better at treating ourselves to time to care for ourselves.
For me that means being able to unplug and do some of the things that I love outside of the work that I love. That means spending time with my family and doing things I just enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.