Many things have come to light as a result of the pandemic. To be clear, many of these things were already issues, but the realization that we haven’t dealt with them is a blow to the gut. I am going to be vulnerable and share a little bit about our struggles as a family. Disclaimer, I would not share any of this without permission from them and I only share this with my audience because I feel compelled to bring this to light, so others know that they are not alone.
Many of us deal with feelings of anxiety from time to time. If you have ever felt nervous or anxious, you know how debilitating it feels. Now imagine feeling this crippling anxiety every day to the degree that pushing through it seems unreasonable and impossible. You have good intentions, but your brain, riddled with thoughts of angst, cripples you physically from making any progress at all with regard to everyday executive functioning. It cripples you in such a way that you do not want to leave the comfort and safety of your home. The thought of leaving the house makes your heart race, your head hurt and creates knots in your stomach making you so nauseated that you feel like you are going to be sick, and sometimes you are.
This has happened to me a handful of times in my life. The first time was during my daily commute to college in the ‘90s, a feeling that can best be described as a feeling of impending doom, overcame me. Sounds dramatic, I know, but the feeling was so crippling, that I had to pull the car over and initiate some deep breaths until the feeling passed. I do not know what caused the panic attack and I have not shared that episode with many people. It was probably almost 30 years ago that this incident occurred.
Something similar, but not as debilitating happened on my drive to a conference in Saratoga a couple of days ago. Out of the blue, I felt overwhelming angst. I did not have to pull over and regroup, but it did scare me. Most of the feeling passed. I have not been sleeping well, I have been worried about my family and, as my husband puts it, I am constantly thinking about work. I have the inability to turn my brain off and just relax. I assume all of these things eventually just got to me.
Our beautiful daughter, full of spunk and life, struggles with anxiety. It is debilitating. It prevents her from attending family functions, attending school and even prevents her from hanging out with her friends. I cannot imagine her daily struggle, knowing that I’ve had a few episodes that make me feel so awful that I worry about the effect on my own health and well-being.
For someone who struggles with those feelings daily, I’m not sure how she does it. She is an extremely remarkable young lady. What bothers me most about this situation is the lack of availability of good mental health care, along with the lack of a supportive school program. Do not take that the wrong way — her school and staff are wonderful — there is just not a comprehensive program for kids like our daughter.
As an administrator this is hard to grapple with. We have, in our district, implemented some new programs to address students’ social emotional needs, but these programs are in their infancy and more needs to be done. Our work trying to implement these programs relies heavily on experts such as Dr. Andy Lopez — a colleague who has been studying brain research for more than 20 years. I share this because for far too long the systems in which we try to address mental health needs are fragmented and marginalized at best. We need innovative systems and collaboration with mental health experts to create innovative programming. It is my hope that working with an expert, I will be able to help facilitate the creation of some innovative plans for a school program that addresses these needs to help kids like our daughter navigate the world easier.
In the meantime, as a family we will lean on each other as we grapple with finding the right support for our daughter.
If you or someone you love is struggling with anxiety or depression, there are some resources via the Otsego County Department of Health. See the following link: https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/mental_health/resources.php
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
