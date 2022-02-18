Slightly Left of Center: Bias: Own it and then change

The dictionary defines bias as “prejudice in favor or against one thing, person or group compared to another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.” As a brown female, I have been the recipient of bias. There was the time I was 5 and a little boy wouldn’t play with me because of the color of my skin — his parents were racist and wouldn’t let him play with a “(n-word).” There was the other time a much less qualified male was hired over me. Or the time when I was followed though a department store as a teen and asked to leave my backpack at the front counter while my white friends were allowed to carry theirs. Those are real examples — just a part of being Black and female in America. Know this — these experiences, while unfair, all shaped me into the social justice advocate that I am today — for that I am grateful.
For many of us this bias is implicit — in other words our actions may contradict what we say, and they are not intentional. For example — educators may say that they would never judge a student but may place expectations on a child based on history with a sibling. The reason such biases are harmful is because by not recognizing them, we can unconsciously hurt people — our friends, our neighbors, our students. They can limit the opportunities that people have — students in school, job applicants, how and whether we serve customers in a retail setting.
My own bias has created fear and uncertainty in certain situations. For example, I may assume that when I see a Trump flag hanging outside of a house, that the people who live inside are prejudiced against Black people — my interaction with them is guarded. Now I know that some of my readers will agree with that statement — but this is a false generalization. Are there Trump supporters who are prejudiced? Sure. There are people on all sides of the political spectrum who are prejudiced.
Similarly, I cannot assume that when I am in the South, I will be subjected to racism — avoiding certain people or places. In fact, most of the racial tension I have experienced has been right here in my hometown of Oneonta. Most recently, at a concert, I avoided a crowd of people shouting, “Let’s go, Brandon!” I was worried that they would say something negative to me as I was wearing a Black History Month T-shirt. Silly? Yes. But media (with its own concerns regarding biased reporting) would have us believe my biases toward this crowd of people to be true.
What I wish to impress upon my readers is that by recognizing and changing our biases we can help make the world a better place. Take the time to get to know people. Give people an opportunity based on the experience of getting to know them rather than judge them based on your own unfounded perceptions about a group they belong to. Additionally, and most importunately, do not be complicit when you encounter bias — call it out. When you catch yourself, recognize it and apologize and strive to do better.
Don’t think you have a problem with implicit bias? Take the Harvard Implicit Bias test at https://tinyurl.com/3sc8y83a . You might be surprised. I urge you to reflect on these words from James Baldwin when confronting your own implicit bias, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
