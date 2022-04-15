Slightly Left of Center: Changing priorities: Finding focus

Next year I will turn 50. I have thought a lot about what the future looks like in retirement. More importantly, I have thought about what my life should look like now. Up until last year, I really believed that I needed to work more, earn my doctorate, advance in my career and make more money. My ambitions have changed.
I have enjoyed success as an educator. As I worked hard to go back to school and accomplish my career goals, I have been supported by my family — particularly, my husband. Emerging from the last two years of living and working during a pandemic, I discovered that my “endgame,” or where I thought I needed to be with regard to my career and future planning as I look ahead to retirement, has changed.
You know what they say about the best laid plans; sometimes they don’t go our way. In my case, my priorities have changed. I believe that we are in a unique time in history for public education. More than ever, children in school are dysregulated, are facing anxiety and depression in alarming numbers, and living in circumstances that don’t always provide for their basic needs. More and more families seem to be struggling. And while I have always felt the pull as an educator to reach as many children as I can in a positive way in the work that I do, the degree to which I am willing to spend the time to do that has changed. Reflecting on my own family and our happiness as a family unit, I no longer feel the urgency to advance in my career.
One positive thing that came out of the pandemic was that I know that I truly enjoy quality time with my husband and children. I know that seems obvious, but after being subjected to quarantine and living in close quarters, barely leaving the house for long periods of time, you’d think that perhaps maybe we’d get on each other’s nerves. Not really. Admittedly, after 33 years of being together, my heart still flutters when I arrive home from work and I see my husband’s truck in the driveway. And my heart is truly content when we are all home together — me, my husband and our son and daughter. I truly want to be around these wonderful people. Often.
So, while it may seem that I’ve become less ambitious, I have become more grounded. I’ve always believed that family comes first. I know my children know they are loved. I know they appreciate us as parents.
But I also know they appreciate time together as a family. What a blessing it is that they value this. Because I know our time on this earth is limited, my gift of time to them is a priority.
So, there are things that can wait. That doctoral degree I started at the beginning of the pandemic? That’s way down on my priority list. Family vacations and that family trip we’ve been planning to Austin? That’s at the top. It’s not that I don’t want to go back to school — I’m a lover of learning. I’m just more in love with my family. It’s also not that I don’t love my work. I do, I’m just slowing down a little. I imagine going back to school might be a worthwhile endeavor when my kids are older. Unless, of course, my husband and I are too busy traveling and socializing in our “golden years.”
I did feel torn with my decision to put my educational and career goals on hold. Was I a failure? Am I a quitter? What would others think? There’s a quote that I read somewhere that responds to this very question: “What others think of me is none of my business.” Truer words have never been spoken.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
