Slightly Left of Center: Educators, students have shown resilience

I have been in education for more than 20 years. Sixteen of those years were spent as a teacher in the classroom. The last four years, I have been a building principal.
Without a doubt, this past year has been the most difficult time of my career. This year I questioned my ability to lead and my desire to remain in education. At one point my superintendent, checking in on me, asked, “Are you OK?” And truth be told, I wasn’t sure.
I had never felt so out of control. I was not used to that. Ask my husband or my kids, who have referred to me as “boss” long before I actually had that title.
Fortunately, I work with a strong group of leaders. Together, we navigated the guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Health to create an opening plan that has worked. I’m proud that we have been in session, in person all year at the elementary level. I am also aware that that was a decision made by our district and that one size doesn’t fit all — different circumstances in different communities and districts call for different opening plans. And while I know I had a small part in helping make that happen, I give full credit to the teachers, staff and students who make it work every day.
There was a lot of controversy about whether schools should open. I understand. We are in unprecedented times. We’ve never opened a school in a pandemic. Many of us were and still are afraid. Some of us have lost family members. Myself included. This is real.
But one thing remains true for me and anyone else I have talked to in education who has been in it since day 1: Teachers and staff are working harder than ever before. They are working among cohorts and pods due to social distancing requirements. They come early and stay late to plan with various cohorts to limit movement of students. They have adapted to new technology. They’ve agreed to a schedule that doesn’t really give them a break until the very end of the day. Support staff keeps our building safe and clean — working overtime and being on call for those “deep clean” requests. Despite all of this, there are no complaints, rather a plea: “Please let’s just keep kids in school. We need to see and connect with our students.” Ragged and worn out, teachers continue to advocate for their students every day.
Students are adapting the best they can to their learning environments. And while some folks out there are worried about “learning loss,” I’m impressed with the ways in which I have seen students navigate this new world of restrictions, requirements and demands. Students, for the most part, wear their masks and comply with the restrictions, without complaint. My experience is that students are so happy to be with their teachers and peers that they don’t mind the masks or the restrictions. While we will have some work to do to get kids where we’d like them to be, there is no race to the finish line as far as academics go. We meet them where they are and adjust. Many students have shown us that, when given the opportunity, they show up, work hard, and yearn for that connection with their peers and teachers. Many have been successful.
It should be noted that it has been suggested that due to the majority of children having more of a mild case of COVID-19, the risks associated with COVID-19 are not nearly as severe as the risk of being isolated. If you are paying attention, you are keenly aware that we have a mental health crisis in this country. A recent WebMD article said, “that from March through October, the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits increased 24% for children aged 5 to 11, and 31% among teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, compared to 2019.” Additionally, if you are paying attention, the risk of COVID-19 is less concerning than the risk of social isolation that has affected the mental health of everyone, including our youngest population.
We should be proud of our children for persevering through a pandemic and grateful to our teachers and other school staff who balance teaching during a pandemic while juggling their own families and advocating for our children. I am reminded of a quote by author Greg Kincaid, “No matter how much falls on us, we keep plowing ahead. That's the only way to keep the roads clear.” This exemplifies what teachers and students do every day — and their resilience has given me the strength on my worst days to persevere.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a wife and mother with a love for education and social justice — believing they go hand-in-hand. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine.
