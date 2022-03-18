There is an abundance of buzzwords in education today that seem to get people riled up. Just tune into a school board meeting where people discuss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Mention DEI, and community members think, “Oh no! Here comes Critical Race Theory in our schools!” While preparing for a presentation earlier this week, a colleague cautioned me about using the word “equity” in my presentation. With Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at the forefront of the educational agenda, people have some misconstrued notions about what these words mean.
Even my own understanding of “diversity,” for example, was skewed. As a person of color growing up in upstate New York where there was not as much racial or cultural diversity, I often associate diversity with race. I now realize that was a shallow definition. While recently discussing this with a colleague she was quick to point out to me that diversity is not just about race or culture. A workplace or school for example, can be socioeconomically diverse. I would assert that in upstate New York, socioeconomic factors inhibit the growth of many students as much as culture or race do.
Therefore, it is important when we discuss DEI initiatives, that we are certain to cover all aspects of diversity. This seems simple and it makes sense, but my own experiences created a schema that gave me a sheltered view. This schema, according to developmental psychologist Jean Piaget, develops within individuals a view and understanding of the world around them that is based on experiences and environment. I find his work fascinating and it speaks to how we all develop our ideas and perceptions of experiences of the world around us.
Taken a step further, and unlike in Piaget’s lifetime, we have new influences on our schema that allow for disinformation and propaganda to shape our views of things we are ignorant about but form strong opinions of regardless. That influence is driven by information and often misinformation found by a few strokes on a keyboard as we navigate the internet.
As I was thinking about how I would frame equity in my presentation, I realized that based on my belief in social justice, equity really equates to access to opportunity. As an educator, one of my core beliefs is that all students must have access to a solid education that can grant them opportunities to be successful adults.
One of the ways we can foster this in education is by making sure that we offer rigorous, yet meaningful instruction. What does that look like? It involves making sure that lessons, instruction and learning all foster inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking. These are all key elements that foster thinking, questioning and problem solving.
How does this tie back to schema and an individual’s ability to decipher the world around them? By focusing on inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking, we give students the ability to think critically and analyze information in a way to hopefully make informed decisions.
As I wrapped up my presentation, I honed in on this theory, being cognizant of the different schema that everyone in the audience might bring to the table as they watched me present. Equity or more simply put, what is fair, allows access to all for opportunities. What does this look like? Imagine this: allowing a student who is interested in an honors class the ability to take it if they have a passion for the coursework not because they are an “A” student. As an educator I have seen students not reach their potential due to not being nurtured based on their interests and likes. Opportunities should be afforded to all students, rather than earned by compliance or conforming. Think of that average student who blends in and does not want to be noticed. She wants to take Earth science in eighth grade but is not even considered because of lackluster grades or lack of participation. Imagine allowing her to take the class and it sparks something in her that excites her about learning? What an amazing way to change the trajectory of a student by giving them access to an interest they have.
This is just one of the ways that we can think of equity differently. It is truly about access to opportunity. Piaget said it best, “The principle goal of education in the schools should be creating men and women who are capable of doing new things, not simply repeating what other generations have done; men and women who are creative, inventive and discoverers, who can be critical and verify, and not accept, everything they are offered.”
Equity is a game changer. Equity should be the muse for planning instruction and learning.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
