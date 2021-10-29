Slightly Left of Center: Gone in the flesh, but with us in spirit

The following describes my experiences living on our family farm as a young child with my mom while my father, who was in the Army, was stationed in Germany. The column also explains why I believe my grandparents, who are long gone, are still there watching over our family.
Some of the best childhood memories that my sister, Tia, and I have were at our family farmhouse. Our grandparents were like second parents to us, loving on us, caring for us and nurturing us. I remember Granny, who was French, exclaiming, “sacré bleu!” whenever she was surprised or annoyed. And when it was time to go to bed, we’d say good night and Grandpa Jack would obnoxiously extend his cheek toward us lest we forget to give him his nightly kiss.
My grandparents were sweet but also firm. All out of love, of course. There was the time that I took it upon myself to ride my bike down the road rather than drive with my grandparents to go shopping in Oneonta one afternoon. Grandpa Jack had already said I couldn’t. But, you see, I was stubborn. REALLY stubborn.
I made it about quarter mile down the road from the farmhouse when grandpa’s van pulled up next to me. I remember the dust from the dirt road enveloping the van as he pulled up near me on my bike. He was angry, so angry that I’m not sure what he said, something about not listening and how dangerous it was for me to ride my bike that far. He ripped me off the bike, threw it in the van and you best believe that I never defied him again.
I had never seen Grandpa Jack angry. In fact, he was sweet on all of us grandkids. I mean, this was the grandpa who took the time to tape lollipops to trees and let us all believe that he planted special “lollipop trees.” Walking through the woods and finding lollipops on the lollipop tree was magical!
I feel so fortunate to have had the childhood that I did while living at the family farmhouse.
Both my grandparents loved the farmhouse. So honestly, it’s no surprise that long after they’ve been gone, their presence is still there. And I am not referring to the material things they’ve left behind. This past weekend, for the first time ever, I’ve become a believer in “spirits.”
We had a family reunion at our family farmhouse. My cousins from Florida and California were there, along with my uncle from Austin. It was a special time. We explored the attic and our grandparent’s bedroom. Grandpa Jack and Granny loved to travel — she collected postcards, matchbooks, trinkets. All things that are fun to sift through.
We convened by the woodstove in the kitchen — the same woodstove that my great-grandmother and grandmother cooked meals on. We looked at old photo albums in the dining room where we used to gather yearly for Thanksgiving meals. I took some cellphone pictures of some old photographs in my grandmother’s albums. I was particularly interested in a photo of my grandmother in the countryside and a photo of my grandfather in his Pan Am uniform taken when my grandparents still lived in Long Beach before they moved upstate to the family farm. We looked at the photos and shared memories of the farm and Granny and Grandpa Jack.
Shortly after looking at photo albums, we made our way to the front yard of the farmhouse to take some family photographs. Later that night in a group chat on Facebook messenger, many of us shared photos from that day. My mother messaged everyone in the group — she wanted us to know that she saw Granny in one of the windows of the farmhouse in one the photos that my cousin Brett had posted. It was Granny watching us from the window. Upon inspection, I saw Grandpa Jack in the same window.
Here is my disclaimer to you, my reader: I have never believed in ghosts or spirits — despite several members of my family including my mom, aunt and uncle feeling a presence in the farmhouse on several occasions. Others have felt it too, but not me. So, imagine that day and me having a conversation about the spirits that others have felt in the house. I was quick to share that I never believed, and I was happy that I had never experienced anything. I felt that if there really were such a thing as spirits and ghosts at least they were respectful of the fact that I wasn’t “buying in.” They left me be. And I was fine with that.
All of these events occurred on that day — conversations about spirits in the house, how I didn’t believe in them, sharing memories and snapping photos in albums of my grandmother and grandfather. And later that evening, my mom shares what she sees in the window.
I ask you, my reader, to judge for yourself. The photos show a window in my grandparent’s window. Next to each window photo is a picture I took of a photograph of each of them. These were photos that were in Granny’s albums. What I see is both of them watching us from their bedroom window. Do you see them?
I am now a believer. Surprisingly, I am not frightened, rather I am comforted by my grandparent’s presence, as I was comforted by their love and care growing up.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.