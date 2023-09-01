As I sit here, penning this article, I’m struggling. For the second time since the start of the pandemic, I have COVID. I feel pretty crappy this time around and I’m struggling with some nausea.
Last week I went on an all-girls trip with my mom and daughter. It was fun. It was the first time we had gotten together and spent that much time alone— just us girls. I don’t know if we caught COVID on our travels or if we had been exposed before we even left town. Several folks in our area have become sick in the last couple weeks, so we will probably never know.
Some folks find it hard to believe, but I don’t watch or read the news anymore. It makes me ignorant of what’s going on in the world, but truth be told, it also makes me happier. I did, however, catch in passing that some schools are being affected by the high numbers of COVID cases. I’ve heard that some schools in the South shut down temporarily due to the absences caused by folks sick with COVID.
I probably don’t have to tell you all the anxiety that news stirred up for me as a school administrator. Schools took the pandemic very seriously. It was frightening at first. The unknown always is. When we emerged from the shutdown, we prepared for reopening with all these extravagant plans that included mask wearing, social distancing and vaccine requirements. Our world was turned upside down. What many of us who work in a school environment will tell you is that the mental health effects of being on lockdown were more detrimental to students and staff than the risk of catching COVID.
With that being said, I’m keenly aware that there are folks who have lost their lives, and who are at extreme risk of severe illness or death should they catch COVID. So as I work from home this week, the best that I can while I struggle with the symptoms, I think of those I don’t want to put at risk. It’s just what you do for the greater good. I’m also very aware that I’m fortunate that I have a job where I can do that. There’s a lot that I can do from home. But I’m also very lucky that I have the time to take off should I need it.
Did I think we’d be past this by now? I’d say, yes. Apparently new variants have found their way into our everyday lives, causing disruption. What I do hope however, is that we try to maintain normalcy as much as we can. What is normalcy you ask? It’s really kind of easy. Maintain meticulous hygiene. Practice it. When you are sick, stay home. Or, wear a mask. All are things to help mitigate spread so we can carry on in work and play. Honestly, these are all the things that we would do if we had strep or the flu. At least I hope we do.
These are not innovative ideas, they are just good practice. I’m hopeful that I’ll be at work before the end of the week. I miss routine and I’m excited for school to start. So in closing, is COVID a thing? I guess. So is the flu. So is the stomach bug. So is strep throat. COVID will become one of those back-to-school nasty bugs that we are in danger of getting when we all get together in enclosed spaces. But it doesn’t have to stop us from work and play.
