I was recently elected president of the Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP.
While I love our little NAACP chapter, I was hesitant to run. I wasn’t sure I would have the time. But understand this — when Lee Fisher asks you to do something, you do it. He tapped me to succeed him, and I said yes. Lee and his wife, Joanne, have been integral to the positive work of our local branch.
What some don’t know is they’ve also been integral to my growth as a person. I have watched both of them fight for social justice and what is right. This is always done with a level of fierce conviction mixed with grace. The Fishers are well respected and I’ve discovered that it has much to do with relationships and their ability to connect with folks.
Very often I’m approached by people who know the Fishers and ask how to get in touch with them — former students, neighbors, and friends. Clearly, Lee and Joanne leave a positive impact on those who they have met over the course of their many years in the Oneonta area. All great leaders lead by creating trust, which is fostered by strong relationships. This is what they have done for our community–fostered strong relationships. I have been watching this and admiring them for years.
Not only have the Fishers modeled how to approach the work we do as an organization, they have been a true support to me and my family. Thoughtful gestures are appreciated — a card congratulating me on a new position, a thank you note to my husband for some assistance moving something for Lee, a beautifully handwritten note to our son when he graduated high school, or just asking how our daughter is doing — all welcome and thoughtful gestures that have left an impression upon my family. They genuinely care about their friends in the community.
As I approach this new role for the Oneonta NAACP, I hope that my sincere wish for this organization to thrive shows through in my involvement by bringing folks aboard who can help us grow and continue to move us forward. I understand all too well the positive impact Lee and Joanne have left on this community.
I also know that while Lee has stepped down as president, he will continue to be a positive force in our Oneonta community. I recognize that I have big shoes to fill, but I also know that he and Joanne have wrapped me in support. For that I am grateful and I am reminded of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King that Lee shared a few years ago at one of our many MLK celebrations: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
In conclusion, I appeal to my readers to join their local NAACP chapter. To join, simply go to NAACP.org and click in the upper right hand corner on “Join Now.” By joining you assist in our fight for social justice and you can be GREAT!
