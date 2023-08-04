It wasn’t until much later in life that I realized how much I not only loved live music, but loved the whole concert experience.
When we emerged from the pandemic, my husband and I had a newfound love of country music. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, those who know me are still shocked that I listen to country music as much as I do now. Dolly Parton said it best, “I think country music is popular — has been popular and will always be popular because I think a lot of real people singing about a lot of real stuff about real people. And it’s simple enough for people to understand it.”
The only thing I love more than country music itself is watching it being performed live. But I imagine that is how anybody who truly enjoys live music of any kind, feels. This past June, my husband and I, along with my best friend since elementary school, went to the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, New Jersey. It was our second year attending the festival. We had an awesome time. The allure of live music can be summed up in three things. Performance, fellowship and escape.
The pure joy we experience when watching a performance at a live show is euphoric. I would describe the whole experience as a gleeful moment full of intense joy. Singing and dancing along to favorite tunes, while surrounded with others who simply want to be there enjoying the experience is amazing!
While I don’t have a lot of experience at other genres of concerts, I’ve always said that I can’t imagine a nicer crowd than the folks we meet at the country concerts we’ve been to. I feel like it’s one of those times where we can all agree to disagree because the music brings us together. Why do I even mention this? The closing act of the Barefoot Country Music Festival this year was Kid Rock. A controversial artist at best, his closing song was politically driven and not terribly inclusive of certain groups of folks. While I was disappointed in some respects, I was able to enjoy most of the show, and respected his many talents. Who knew Kid Rock was a drummer, DJ, saxophonist, piano player, rapper and singer? and he did all of those things reasonably well. He also has an amazing back-up group.
Country music fans are, in my experience, the friendliest folks in the world. My husband and I choose to be in the pit for most of our concert experiences. We don’t mind that it is close quarters, loud, full of singing, lots of dancing and lots of energy! We wouldn’t have it any other way. My husband and I are both high-energy naturally, and going to a concert that has fast-paced music doesn’t lend itself to sitting down in a seat. To me, music is meant to be felt and moved to.
Over the past three years, it’s proven not unusual for us to see someone that we’ve met at one concert at another concert. In fact, there were folks whom we saw at the music festival last year there this year too. They had recognized us because we like to be in the pit. Now when we go to concerts, we look for those folks and they look for us. It’s fun being connected with people from across the country through fellowship of a common interest — the love of music.
In all, it is about enjoying life and living it to the fullest. Going to concerts serves as an escape for us. I work in education as a school superintendent, and I love my job. My husband works as a self-employed contractor, and he enjoys his work, as well. When we spend time together at concerts, we are taken away from the everyday obligations of work, and we escape into a world of music and fun. We’ve discovered that we have been able to integrate work and play in a way that allows us to do both and do them well. That means we take the time that we need to have fun because we work hard.
Going to concerts, being in the pit, and meeting wonderful folks allows us to really enjoy life and being together. I love that it’s something we enjoy doing together. I also love that we have modeled this work life integration to our children.
