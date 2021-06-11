Slightly Left of Center: Racism does exist in our community

Scrolling through social media late last month, the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural on the Hartwick College wall came up in my feed. I immediately thought to myself, “Here we go again…”
It’s about time that we confront the cold, hard truth about our community: racism and hate are alive and well here. Members of the Oneonta community should also know that there are still too many people who do not want to admit this or talk about it. And they certainly do not care to hear from people like me who share their experiences.
Why is it that as a community, many of us remain complacent? I surmise it is because we are happy with the status quo and, well, frankly speaking, racism doesn’t affect most of us. I mean we aren’t the most diverse community. In fact, all too often when a person of color shares their racist experiences, people are quick to claim that they are the problem, they are then questioned about why everything is “about race,” and are told to quit being a “victim.” These are just some of the nicer things that people have written or said to me when responding to some of my columns or experiences.
But I have pretty thick skin. Because of this I am going to address the counter to Black Lives Matter — the phrase painted on the Hartwick wall: White Lives Matter.
To those of you who utter this retaliation to those of us who proudly shout, “Black Lives Matter,” YOU ARE BEING RACIST.
Both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League deem the phrase, “White Lives Matter,” as racist. This phrase has been adopted and is accepted by white supremacist groups such as the Aryan Renaissance Society. This phrase is widely used by hate groups across this country. Those folks locally and nationally who mutter this phrase will be quick to point out that their response is a result of Black Lives Matter protests that turned to riots — claiming their response to those riots is a justification of the rejection of the BLM movement. While I have expressed my own concern about some of the radical undertones of the national movement, I still support it — and I am quick to point out that locally, there has not been violence or rioting. I am also quick to point out that those same people who denounce the BLM movement are quiet when asked about the insurrection that occurred in our nation’s Capitol.
There is, right now, a plea from your Black local neighbors and friends to acknowledge the systemic racism that exists in our society. To mutter, “White Lives Matter” is a blatant, racist dig toward anyone who is not white. It is a response that speaks of ignorance, lack of empathy, and shows a complete disregard for the life of anyone who is a person of color. The Black Lives Matter movement is a civil rights movement — just like the March on Washington and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, to name a couple. Hear these words from the national NAACP: “While we must support effective law enforcement, we must also exercise our constitutional rights to ensure law enforcement works as it should — to protect all Americans regardless of race or ethnicity.”
I have yet to meet anyone, police officers included, who thinks that it was OK for George Floyd, Tamir Rice or Breonna Taylor, to name a few, to have died in the manner that they did. And I would love to see more police officers supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Is it not OK to stand alongside your Black neighbors and friends to denounce the brutal killing of our Black brothers and sisters at the hands of a broken system that does not treat people equally? Black Lives Matter is NOT attacking good police officers. Black Lives Matter does not assert that everyone else’s lives don’t matter. It is attacking a system that allows racial disparities caused by structural racism.
In conclusion, I implore my friends and neighbors to learn more about the racial disparities and systemic racism that impacts communities and cultures here and across the United States.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.