Slightly Left of Center: Regroup, prioritize when feeling overwhelmed

This month I was featured in the leadership magazine Vanguard. It’s a publication of the School Administrators Association of New York State. The article, titled “Leading During Difficult Times,” describes how as an educational leader I “strived to thrive” during opening (and staying open) during the pandemic last year. And while I am proud of being published in a magazine, I’m prouder of what our school accomplished last year — being open all year.
But honestly, as a leader, I’m feeling like a hypocrite. All of the things I worked so hard to be sure to do — be present, communicate effectively, lean on my network, are not being done with fidelity right now. Admittedly, I have felt overwhelmed.
I certainly didn’t think the pandemic would continue to have the control that it still does on teaching, learning and leading. I certainly didn’t think that we would be implementing many new initiatives during the pandemic.
As I continued to feel the pressure mounting, I was reminded of what my colleague kept telling me before he left for a promotion in another district, “Michelle you can only control what you can control. Focus on what you do well.” At the risk of being vulnerable, I had questioned lately “what do I do well?”
When we are having feelings of inadequacy, it’s important to regroup and make certain that we are taking care of our personal well-being. Tim Kanold, Solution Tree wellness educator, asserts that “Wellness is a necessary condition to the successful and improved learning of our students.”
Wow! Of course. My friend and mentor, retired superintendent Diana Bowers, always said, “put your oxygen mask on first!” An excellent metaphor comparing educators to being the person on the plane who goes to help everyone else put their oxygen masks on, whilst forgetting their own. After all, we cannot help others be the best version of themselves if we aren’t the best version of ourselves first. Indeed.
So, I have been very intentional about spending time with my family. They are my “oxygen mask.” A little less work after work and a lot more focus on my husband and children. Last weekend we spent a day together. All of us. Even the college student and his girlfriend.
We started our day at the family homestead participating in a photo shoot, followed by a lovely dinner out and then board games played well into the evening. I am content when we are all together, even if that means just existing in the same space. But my kids — even the oldest still want quality time — they never tire of family game night. In fact, the next day, when grandma came by, my youngest told her how happy she was. When asked what she was so happy about, her response was that we played board games as a family the day before. Wow. That’s all it takes? Pretty telling. And pretty awesome.
With this advice in mind, I have begun to refocus my energy. That means saying no to some things — we must know our limits and not overextend ourselves — something I have struggled with for years. Typical of those of us with leadership in our blood. Wanting to be a change agent is a noble enterprise. But we can’t be all things to everyone. And as hard as it is to walk away or say no to the “one more thing,” it can come with much relief when one looks at it as confirming that limiting involvement actually drives change in the things that we can control.
A couple of months ago I was fortunate to watch a faculty spotlight presentation by a mentor of mine. One of the things that she mentioned was that she was certain that stress was a contributing factor to her illness. She battled cancer during the pandemic. I look to her as a confidant and someone to aspire to be like in the field of education. How she persevered through the pandemic while battling cancer is an amazing feat. She came out of that experience well aware that she had faced personal and work struggles that were stressful beyond measure. It was her experience that made me step back and take a look at what I was doing — continuing to work into the evening long after I returned home, not taking care of my health due to fear of missing work and not contributing to the household like I should — my poor husband! He does such a good job of holding us together as a family. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the sacrifices he has made.
In closing, it’s important to prioritize. Know when to say no. You can’t do everything. Not if you want to do things well. I have found that if I take care of myself and focus on my family, everything else will fall into place.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
