Slightly Left of Center: Southern hospitality just what doctor ordered

I was fortunate to spend my vacation last week less than an hour shy of Nashville, Tennessee visiting my father and sister. I love everything about the area — the weather, the food, the honkytonks, and the rich history of the city of Nashville. These things all created a memorable trip — the weather was 80s and 90s (perfection in my book), the food was delectable (fried fish and homemade peach pie from peaches we picked at a nearby orchard), and dancing through three band changes at a honkytonk on Broadway (proving that while I’m no spring chicken, I can still hang tough with the younger crowd and dance and sing all night long)!
But what I really love about the South and really needed at a time when we are all experiencing the cold, hard division of politics and bigotry, was some down home southern hospitality. Sometimes it’s the little things — everyone holds the door for you down south. Politeness is the norm. Everybody says hello — just to say hello as if there is a kind of kinship shared amongst everyone. People just seem to go out of their way to be kind and welcoming.
One mid-morning during our trip, we were boarding a tractor-drawn wagon in true country style, to make our way up to a hilly peach orchard, down the road from my daddy’s house. My husband snapped some photos. A friendly, older gentleman leaned over to me and said, “I sure hope your husband got my photo bomb!” I laughed, not sure if he was serious. But when my husband handed me my phone and I checked the photos, the gentleman had, indeed, leaned into the frame of the photo, smiled and waved. It’s as though he was a part of our party. I showed him the photo, he was quite pleased, and we struck up a conversation.
It’s those moments that are indicative of the south that I love.
It is good to be traveling as things start to open and our country slowly begins to recover from the detrimental lull on the tourism and travel industry caused by the pandemic. People are genuinely happy to be able to travel and get out.
Despite my daddy living just 40 minutes outside of Nashville, we hadn’t truly explored Broadway, where all the honkytonks are. We decided to book two nights at the Fairlane Hotel, a lovely boutique hotel that had friendly staff, a convenient valet and was within walking distance of Broadway. The second day that we were exploring Broadway, we wandered, by accident, into what we had been told was one the loudest, rowdiest, honkytonks on Broadway. What we thought was going to consist of a bathroom break and maybe a quick drink, turned into a night of singing, dancing and meeting other couples who were simply enjoying being able to watch live music again. We were surrounded by folks from varying ages and varying walks of life. All of us were just happy to be enjoying the music, dancing and fun. Despite the noise, we chatted and mingled with others, simply enjoying the company and good time.
While I’m a proud New Yorker, and I would argue that New Yorkers are friendly and will help anyone in need, I am still drawn to the overly kind and welcoming nature of southerners.
Perhaps it goes hand-in-hand with the slower, laid-back lifestyle or perhaps it is simply ingrained in those born and bred there. Whatever the case a recent analysis titled, “What does a Southern accent say about you?” notes that, “you can say hello to pretty much any southerner, anywhere, for any reason, and they will be delighted to say hello back to you and make polite chit chat.”
Whatever the case, it’s comforting to know that to experience the south is to experience the popular, anonymous saying, “In the South there are no strangers, only friends you haven’t met yet.” If you ever get an opportunity to experience the South, enjoy it, bask in the hospitality and make some new friends.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
