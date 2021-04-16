Slightly Left of Center: Time is now for culturally responsive teaching

The death of renowned children’s author Beverly Cleary made it obvious that the characters in her books were beloved by many. Myself included. Moreover, she gave many the familiarity they needed as they read about the Quimby family and their struggles.
Nicole Chung tweeted: “It meant a lot to read her books and see the Quimby’s go through the same things my family did (unemployment, financial hardship, parental stress, dead pets, huge arguments, tons of love...).” March 26, 2021.
The characters in her books were palpable — mirroring many of our lives. As I revisited her books and fondly remembered my childhood, something else became clear. As I reflected, I asked myself this question — what children’s books mirrored my life? What characters could I relate to on a cultural level?
Yes, I could relate to Ramona Quimby as an adolescent, but what characters could I relate to who looked like me? What characters were brought up like me, and experienced the same things I did, culturally? I can’t think of any.
It is time, for those of us in education who haven’t already, to think about the books we teach and expose our students to. Are we conscious of the cultural differences that children are raised with? These are the very things that make up the schema with which they draw their view of the world — this includes stereotypes, biases, social roles, and perceptions of the world. As children we are domesticated by how our parents raise us and what they tell us — which we inherently believe to be true. We are also domesticated by the things we are taught in school — the literature we are exposed to, and the lessons and teachings our educators share with us. Very few books I read in school included BIPOC characters and not many with BIPOC protagonists. BIPOC stands for Black, indigenous and people of color. And yes, we need to incorporate books that have BIPOC characters in them that emulate and represent our BIPOC students.
This is just one way that we can start to be more culturally responsive in the classroom. Another way is to have key discussions about race and racism and the systemic consequences racism has had throughout our lifetime.
In a recent article in Edweek, Jaden Adeyemi, 17 and a senior at Highland High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said school conversations on race are mostly focused on stories of oppression instead of Black triumph. Black students “are not seeing the successes of people who look like us,” she said. Another student recalled watching a documentary about Hurricane Katrina noting that it mostly felt like it was highlighting the horrors of Katrina and highlighting the horrors Katrina caused for people of color. Imagine only seeing your people — people who look like you, repeatedly enduring pain and suffering — not just in a historical context, but now, in the present.
This reminds me of some of my own high school experiences. I remember learning about the slave trade. I felt ashamed and embarrassed when we were shown pictures of slave ships — Africans were packed in the ships like sardines. I was ashamed because I knew these were my ancestors and I wondered if these depictions of people of color jammed into slave ships, people of color shackled and put up for auction, people of color hanging from nooses, being treated like less than animals, would make people think less of me?
I often wondered if my Jewish brothers and sisters were bothered by the Holocaust documentaries we watched in high school — showing bodies tossed in mass graves with no respects and final prayers for precious lives lost?
I recall in real-time — my senior year in high school — Rodney King was beaten for all to see on camera. It was mortifying. There was little discussion about the LA riots or Rodney King that I recall in school. The punchline became, “can’t we all just get along?” Only I didn’t find it funny. Because clearly, we cannot all “just get along.”
It is time to address these cultural inequities in education. The literature we use, the books we discuss, the lessons we teach, should be purposefully chosen to depict all the faces in front of us in the classroom. Even if you don’t teach in a diverse district, exposing your students to a variety of culturally competent teaching materials and young adult literature, will make everyone better for it. American writer, artist and social activist Robert Alan said it best about addressing our cultural differences, “Intercultural dialogue is the best guarantee of a more peaceful, just and sustainable world.”
What better way to understand each other than to learn about each other and talk about it?
Author’s note: This column is dedicated to Susan Ryan Murphy and Grace Larkin, English teachers extraordinaire, who cared enough to shake things up in the classroom and have thought-provoking and meaningful discussions with their students.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.