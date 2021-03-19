Slightly Left of Center: We suffer from a lack of civil discourse

As I was thinking about what I’d write for my first op-ed piece, I reflected on how much my own political views have changed over the past few years. Initially, I was a Democrat. However, having watched the continued demise of both Democrat and Republican parties, I became quite the cynic. I no longer wish to be affiliated with any political party including Democrats. I’m a true independent — I am neither Republican nor Democrat.
Having witnessed our country become increasingly divided and hateful on both sides, I’m done affiliating myself with either party. Despite the negative connotation with the term “liberal,” it is most with what I identify my own personal views with relation to politics.
But then I still set myself up for scrutiny. Anyone who has liberal views has surely felt the sting of being called a “libtard.” Take note: The Oxford Dictionary defines liberal as, “a supporter of a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.” That sounds like a damn good social philosophy to get behind.
Disclaimer, folks: leaning liberal doesn’t mean that I think everybody deserves a trophy or that everyone should get a handout. It does mean, however, that I care about being a part of a movement that guarantees basic human rights for all. Because there is no respect shown by either side for different views or ideas, we cannot move forward. I know we all know this. I know we are all frustrated. But what are we doing to affect change? Congratulations! Absolutely nothing.
We have before us a great opportunity to come together and have some open discussions about things we don’t agree on. Last month I penned an article on our NAACP blog about country music singer Morgan Wallen. He’s come under scrutiny due to a racial epithet that he screamed one night while on a late-night bender. Immediately he was removed from several airways, the CMT awards, and several people denounced him. What he said was wrong. And while I agree that people deserve freedom of speech, when you are a celebrity, whether you like it or not, you are held to a higher standard. But let’s be honest, “canceling” Morgan Wallen doesn’t solve the real issue. But perhaps inviting him to a conversation can help him see the negative and hurtful effect the power of words have.
More recently, the celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday brought up some of his lesser-known books that have some outdated and racist images. Did Theodore Seuss Geisel intend to be racist when he wrote those books? I don’t think so. And although he had several published racist propaganda cartoons, I don’t think that he was overtly racist either.
In 1978, he cleaned up some images, the Chinese character in “I Think I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” is an example. Additionally, he changed the words in the text from “Chinaman” to Chinese man.
A recent interview of Dr. Philip Nel, a distinguished professor of children’s literature at Kansas State University, reminds us, “When someone is critical of something that you fell in love with as a child, it can feel as if they’re being critical of you.” Hence the extreme backlash over the discontinued publication of six of Dr. Seuss’ lesser-known books. Let’s get one thing straight — no one is canceling Dr. Seuss. Six lesser-known books that contain racist images and stereotypes are not being published anymore.
Dr. Seuss will live on — but it’s important to recognize that in some ways, it’s time for us to evolve. The images and some language in the books perpetuate racist stereotypes and language. Rather than focus on the fact that a few of his books aren’t being published, how about having an open and honest discussion about how they are offensive?
Let me fill you in on something folks, before you assert that they are not offensive, ask yourself this question: if they are not offensive to you, is it because there is not a negative connotation within those pieces that represent you?
Because we do not know how to have civil discourse about our differences, we will continue to see the demise of our social fabric — the thing that should make us special as a country that was founded on values that support a healthy and civil society. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a wife and mother with a love for education and social justice — believing they go hand-in-hand. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine.
