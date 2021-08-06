I am an active NAACP member. Surprisingly, most folks don’t know what the NAACP does. Additionally, many people also don’t realize that anyone can join — not just folks of color. Recently I’ve been accused of “pushing an agenda” due to my affiliation with the NAACP. It’s for that reason that I decided to share with folks the mission of the NAACP, and how the work it does locally affects the community.
The mission of the NAACP is “To ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”
Some of the work our local chapter has done includes helping people register to vote and getting people to the polls. Protecting our democracy and the right to vote is integral to the NAACP’s mission nationally and locally. Because we are so passionate about this and we support many initiatives that happen to lean left, many people think the NAACP endorses the Democratic Party. That’s actually not the case. The NAACP is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates. When Joe Biden falsely claimed that the NAACP endorsed him during his campaign, Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the national NAACP, released a statement saying, “former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement … we want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”
It is important that the work that the NAACP does isn’t clouded by party politics.
Nationally and locally the NAACP supports education in the classroom that is equitable and gives a voice to all children by promoting cultural awareness and competence. In layman’s terms, this means that teaching materials should be rich and diverse and aid in promoting inclusivity in the classroom. Additionally, the NAACP seeks to make sure that all students, especially minorities, receive a quality education. We have a list of resources and book titles on our website compiled by teachers and community members to help achieve this goal.
Locally, every year, the Oneonta Area NAACP has awarded a tuition assistance award to the graduating senior who most exemplifies the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Any senior who graduates from high school can submit an application to be considered. Every year we always get the same question, “is the scholarship only awarded to graduates of color?” No! In fact, many recipients are not students of color. I mean, we live in upstate New York in an area whereby sheer numbers, the odds are slightly in favor of a person who is not of color to potentially receive the award.
Social justice is also at the forefront of what your local NAACP strives for. Fairness in law enforcement and the judicial system are a part of this. We are fortunate to live in a community where we are able to have discussions about these things with the people who can most help us change the perception of the way all people, particularly people of color, are treated in the eyes of the law and judicial system. I can tell you we are fortunate to be able to have open and honest conversations with the likes of our local police chief, members of our judicial systems and city government. And while we may not always agree, how fortunate are we to be able to have these conversations?
Let’s not forget, the NAACP is a civil rights organization — the oldest one, in fact. So, yes, we support movements that seek to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination by working on changing policy to address this. This includes supporting the BLM movement through peaceful protest and addressing systemic racism and discrimination. These two issues seem to be at the forefront of what creates misunderstanding. Please know that supporting the BLM movement doesn’t mean you don’t support police, and addressing systemic racism doesn’t blame all white people for systems that have created unfair treatment.
However, we do recognize that disparities and injustices do occur for minorities and marginalized groups. In short, the NAACP wants social justice and equal rights for all people, and if that’s an agenda, I think it’s a darn good one.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
