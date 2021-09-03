Slightly Left of Center: Whatever it takes to keep kids in school

Here we are about to embark on yet another school year! As a teacher, I was always excited for the first day of school. As a principal, that excitement is still there. I maintain that the first day of school is, hands down, my favorite day of the year! But it’s been very different the last two years. Who would have thought that 18 months since we first shut down schools we would still be dealing with a pandemic?
I can tell you that I never questioned being in education more than I did those first few months at home trying to lead, determine how to reopen a school, and how to promote learning while dealing with all of the needs of students and families — academically and socially and emotionally — during a pandemic. Oh, and being a mom, struggling to support my own children. It was hard. I watched teachers struggle to connect with their students and worry about those who just could not seem to effectively learn online. But we were open all year—something I’m proud of. Staff and students persevered and did what they had to do.
Lately, as I watch the news and see angry parents show up to Board of Education meetings upset that schools will still be requiring masks, I am feeling their frustration and anger. Truth be told, I’m over wearing masks. But I happen to have a job that requires me to wear one. So, I will comply. As the principal of an elementary school where we require students to wear masks and follow safety protocols to mitigate COVID, I have no choice but to be a model for my students. I have no choice but to follow guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control, the state Education Department, and our local Department of Health have set for us. I guess I wish more people understood this. I mean, the anger I’ve seen displayed really makes me think that people feel as though schools have control over this choice.
Do we? I understand it is hard when we feel like we are not being afforded our freedom to choose to do something. I understand that is where the anger comes from. Oftentimes, people believe that the same liberties we have outside of school we should have in school. However, our rights, such as freedom of speech, are not necessarily guaranteed if they disrupt the educational environment (Schenck v. United States,1919). Honestly, this is how I feel about masks. What is out of our control is the consequence of too many COVID cases in school — forcing a closure.
The last thing that kids need to go through is for their school to shut down and have to be forced into a remote learning environment. For most students, this will be detrimental to their social emotional well-being, and it’s detrimental to parents who work and can’t afford to have someone stay home with their child. How did kids respond to wearing masks? I can honestly tell you they were so happy to be in school with their teachers and their friends, that we didn’t get much pushback.
Here’s something else I know: Mask use appears to have slowed down the spread of communicable diseases in our school. Here’s a compelling statistic— in the 2020-21 school year, communicable diseases for our school building of about 370 students of which 300 attended all day, every day, dropped by about 80% compared to the 2019-20 school year. I believe the protocols that we had in place to help mitigate COVID also helped mitigate other communicable diseases. I see no other explanation. Those mitigation procedures were frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing and wearing masks.
I do hope that we are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this dark pandemic. It’s hard to see people divided by one more thing in this country that has clearly become political. But until that happens, know that educators want what’s best for children and that’s for them to be in school all day every day.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the 4th Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
