According to Cornell University, Affirmative Action is defined as a set of procedures designed to; eliminate unlawful discrimination among applicants, remedy the results of such prior discrimination, and prevent such discrimination in the future.
With the Supreme Court decision rejecting Affirmative Action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, Justice Ketjani Jackson Brown wrote a powerful and meaningful dissent. I can’t help but wonder why, as a country, we cannot come to terms with acknowledging that race-conscious policies can help create more diverse and inclusive environments. Justice Clarence Thomas’ disagreement with Jackson and his assertion that these policies hurt folks of color by stigmatizing them almost has merit. That is until one realizes that the stigma of being a minority due to the subscription of systemic policies that inherently exclude them exists. That exclusion occurs and over again.
A powerful statement that stuck out to me in Jackson’s dissent is: “...deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” Whoa. This brings to mind all those folks, some reading this, who believe that in order to rid us of racism in this country we mustn’t talk about it, teach our children about it, or exclaim “INJUSTICE!” when we are the victims of acts of racism.
While some may want to transcribe to colorblind theories, that very transcription is an affront to the acknowledgement of celebrating our uniqueness and, arguably as I have written before, goes against the very philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is often praised by conservatives.
Conservatives praise the false notion that King’s dream was to be a color-blind society (never did King assert this) and that it is violated by affirmative action and “reverse discrimination.” Coincidentally, no one has an issue with legacy admissions. See how that works? Legacy admissions and admission based on socioeconomic status? Still ok. The double standard is egregiously naive at best.
Those who disagree with me are thinking, “Just hire the most qualified person regardless of race!” However, remember some folks won’t even get an opportunity because of who they are. These biases are present in many forms in our country. Ignoring them won’t make them go away and ignoring them won’t give many folks a fair shot.
Unfortunately, we are in an era where civil discourse and the actual teaching of our history, including racism, offends those who have never experienced it. That’s so strange to me. But perhaps if such folks could look outside of themselves, they could see that now, more than ever, we need to remember.
I used to think it was cliché and foolish to say that we must study history, or it will repeat itself. Now I know why. The same folks who want us to shy away from teaching history — all history (the good and the bad) — also want to do away with programs that are racially conscious to facilitate opportunities for all. It’s about equity. Imagine if legacy admissions were on the chopping block? Would they be so easily let go?
I’m not sure where we are headed, but I do know this: there remains inequity in our country. Not just racial inequity, but social inequity, wealth inequity and gender inequity. One way to address these is through Affirmative Action.
The Supreme Court voting against it sets us back and hurts everyone.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
Unfortunately, it appears that not enough of us who are unaffected are outraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.