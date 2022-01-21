I am a country music lover. I wasn’t always. My grandma Georgette used to listen to country music records while cleaning and, while this is why I still know every word to Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” country music was simply background noise. I never owned an album, tape or CD of a country music singer or group. Then, the pandemic hit.
My husband and I both began to explore new music. I believe my love of country really began while camping in the summer of 2020. A neighboring campsite had Luke Bryan’s new album on repeat. I liked it. He has songs that are danceable. He has others that are catchy and fun to sing. I’ll give him credit — Luke Bryan is responsible for igniting my love of country music.
Flash forward nearly two years later, and I have already been to two country concerts and booked two more for 2022. My husband and I have already seen the amazing Luke Bryan in concert (front row seats) and are super excited to be seeing Morgan Wallen this summer where we will be in the pit!
Anybody who knows country music knows about the controversy with Morgan Wallen last February. And anyone who knows me, knows the conflict I’d naturally feel loving his music.
Morgan Wallen was caught on video uttering the N-word during a long weekend of binge drinking in Nashville. He didn’t use the word in a malicious way. I am also sure he did not expect to be caught on camera and the victim of “cancel culture” less than 24 hours later. Almost immediately Wallen was dropped from the airways and was left out of every country music award show. The media made it appear that many who were close to him or who represented him (aside from his family) distanced themselves from him.
Last spring, I wrote a blog post on our local NAACP website about the controversy and urged folks to forgive him. I wasn’t angry with him. I saw the video footage. He didn’t use the word in a hateful way. And I don’t believe that he deserves to be condemned for poor judgment and ignorance. I also do not believe that hating on anyone whom you wish to see change will actually affect that change.
But the conflict in my heart remained and I reached out to Sheryl Guinn of the Nashville NAACP. She made it clear that she wanted to sit down and talk to him. I confirmed with Sheryl that that never happened. Morgan took some time off to work on himself, citing needing some time to evaluate his lifestyle choices. Sheryl admittedly felt dismissed. While Morgan did meet with some other groups, Sheryl and others believe that he has the power to do more and should.
Sheryl was very gracious spending some time chatting with me about Morgan and my affinity for country music. As someone who grew up in the South, she understood the appeal of country music. When I explained to her that it was completely out of the realm of anything I thought I’d ever listen to, her response was, “Michelle, liking country music doesn’t make you any less who you are or any less Black.” She understood where I was coming from. I also appreciated how she felt about Morgan, even if I disagreed.
I don’t believe Morgan Wallen owes any of us anything. He did take the time to meet with some Black leaders in the country music scene. I also know from talking to Big Loud Publicist Jensen Sussman, that he visited The African American Music Museum in Nashville. Additionally, Morgan pledged sizable sums of money to many Black organizations including the NAACP. Wallen’s record label, Big Loud Records, whose CEO, Seth England, is married to a Black woman, supports him. Mrs. England herself claims that he may be “ignorant,” in some ways, but she attests that he is a good person.
In fact, Morgan admitted his ignorance in the interview he did with Michael Strahan. Morgan was authentic. He admitted that he was ignorant to the pain and hurt that the word triggers — he had never really thought about it. Many were disappointed in his response. At least he was honest.
We are so quick to judge. I, for one, don’t judge him. And his clearly his fans don’t. Since the controversy, Morgan has blown up, on not only the country charts, but the Billboard charts as well. His popularity only increased. So, despite “cancel culture,” he has thrived.
Recently, Morgan has been interviewed and has collaborated with Black artists. Many support him. Many love him and his music. Despite being “canceled,” Morgan continues to blow up in the country music scene and in the crossover scene. Recently he released, “Broadway Girls,” a collaborative piece with Rapper Lil Durk. If I’m honest, it’s a great song to sing along to. It incorporates hip hop beats with a country vibe. Morgan can wail — I love his musicality. His voice is full of heart and feeling. With his country rock sound, a classic country sound, and an obvious connection and appreciation for R&B grooves represented in his music collabs, he has proven that he is talented and versatile.
Despite my lifelong fight for social justice and initially feeling conflicted, I love Morgan Wallen’s music. That’s why I reached out to the Nashville NAACP who connected me with Sussman. After chatting at length several times with Jensen, I feel that Morgan Wallen has made amends. I know we’ll hear more from him, and I don’t expect him to be further condemned for making a mistake.
I’ll close with this — it was feminist and social activist Bell Hooks who said, “For me, forgiveness and compassion are always linked: how do we hold people accountable for wrongdoing and yet at the same time remain in touch with their humanity enough to believe in their capacity to be transformed?”
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
