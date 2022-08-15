The Oneonta City School District is asking voters to approve a $1,453,000 capital project.
The plan is to demolish the “Gray Barn” on the high school/middle school campus and replace it with a new building. The barn is used to store maintenance equipment and lawn mowers.
In a mailer sent to voters, the building was described as failing. “We have had a structural engineer come who has just shared that the building has essentially outlived it useful life,” Superintendent Thomas Brindley said in an interview. “Even though we have had attempts to shore up the building, those were only essentially band-aids.”
In a report commissioned by the school board, engineering firm Klepper, Hahn & Hyatt found cracked flooring, rusted structural support beams, and foundation cracks.
The proposed project includes demolition and removal of the barn which may involve disposal of hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead. A larger 4,000 square foot pre-manufactured replacement structure will be built at the site.
The proposed project will be paid for using money from the district’s unappropriated fund balance. “What happened with some of our federal stimulus funds is that they came with a bunch of stipulations relative to what those monies can and cannot be used for,” Brindley said. “So, we were able to incorporate those one-time federal funds into the support of programs which helped us place some of the money offset by that into this unappropriated fund balance.”
Let me translate. Some money in the school budget can be moved around. Federal stimulus money will be used for things that local taxpayers usually pay for. Then local money will be moved into an account that will pay for the barn replacement.
Simply put the federal money is giving the school board a cushion so they can use local tax money to pay for a new garage.
Is this the best use of the money? Maybe some could be used for repairs to the barn and the rest for educational purposes, raises for teachers and staff, or saved. Some skinflints may even suggest the money be used to cut next year’s school taxes.
“We are a school district that does not carry much if any fluff in our budget proposals, ever,” Brindley said. In this case, “we are looking for something that is more permanent in nature.”
The vote for the project will be Tuesday, Aug. 23 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the school board’s headquarters at 31 Center Street. That’s the same day voters are also going to the polls for primaries and the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District.
Voters in the city of Oneonta will need to go to Foothills on Market Street, then go to Center Street for the school vote.
It is even more inconvenient for voters in the Town of Oneonta, and portions of Laurens, Milford, Maryland and Davenport that are part of the school district. They vote in their towns for the primary and special election and then drive to Oneonta to cast a ballot in the school referendum.
Voting is supposed to be easy. Why not have the primary, general election and school vote in the same place? “It just happens that date is within the window of our prescribed calendar for a capital project,” Brindley said. Our election “is completely separate from other voting.”
So, is spending almost a million-and-a-half dollars on a new garage the logical thing to do?
The question will be answered by the public if they make the effort to vote. If they don’t make the extra effort the decision will be made by only a few who know the intricacies of the system.
Do people and institutions always act logically? Apparently not. If the world were a logical place, men would ride side-saddle.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com
