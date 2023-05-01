It is finally spring once again in the Susquehanna River valley, and the familiar changes that the seasons bring are in full force.
Trees are showing buds that will soon bring forth their green canopies of leaves. We are awakening to bird songs, and every manner of wildlife can be seen all around us. Our kids are in the final stretch of the school year as the students at our local institutions of higher learning are making their summer plans as well.
Soon, school-aged boys and girls from across the nation will be making their way to our county, playing ballgames in and around the baseball Mecca named Cooperstown. It is a regular and predictable rhythm for those who are fortunate enough to call this place home. But not all the changes are standard, cyclical events. Some are, in fact, very new and exciting.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek has big plans to elevate the “Quality of Place” within the city. New outdoor entertainment areas are in the planning stages that could very well bring the sounds of music, the congregation of artists and the bustle of families into the downtown area. Efforts are now underway to revitalize the Oneonta Theatre, dusting off and rejuvenating a significant piece of Oneonta’s past to make it an ongoing enterprise well into the future. A new parking garage and transportation hub are in the works with details on the drawing board and discussions moving forward.
New businesses have sprung up on Oneonta’s Main Street and adjacent streets, showcasing the growth of this community. In the past 18 months, we have seen Get Fresh on the Main (254 Main Street), Social Eats Project 607 (546 Main Street in the East End), Nag’s Bar & Kitchen (221 Main Street) and Studio 11 Barber Shop (41 Dietz Street) have grand openings, and area favorite Oneonta Bagel Company (171 Main Street) has reopened after being closed throughout the pandemic.
Investment in our communities is also on the rise. Cooperstown All-Star Village has a new owner, and it has big plans for the facility and our area. Springbrook has begun its work at the Ford on Main project, which will enhance both the business and housing opportunities here. At 146 Main Street, The Working Kitchen is moving forward on completing its full-service kitchen design office and showroom facility. And the Dietz Street Lofts project has neared 100% completion, with new leases being signed every day. There is a lot going on.
Collaboration initiatives are also coming to fruition in Otsego County. Entities such as SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick, Otsego Now, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Otsego County, Springbrook, the Destination Marketing Corporation and others have all pulled together, forming a joint effort to make this area attractive to development, families, tourists, employers and employees.
This is a multi-faceted effort designed to benefit us all. It started as a conversation between friends. And that is, frankly, a refreshingly new approach to problem-solving that is rooted in both goals and action. Our sincere hope is that this collaboration will set the groundwork for other projects, bringing in even more team members, collaborators, and friends to make things happen.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will always work to be part of the solutions. Who wants to join us?
