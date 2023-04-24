There’s a sensational murder case unfolding in Delaware County. Justin Valk, 46, is accused of killing his wife, Stephanie Valk.
Earlier this month a Delaware County grand jury handed up a four count indictment. “There’s two counts of murder but there are two different theories,” Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith said in an interview. That means “there are two different murder counts.”
In addition to murder “there is assault in the first degree under circumstances evincing depraved indifference to human life, and then reckless endangerment,” Smith said.
Valk is also facing burglary charges in a separate, unrelated indictment that will likely be packaged with the murder charges in pre-trial negotiations with Valk’s defense lawyer.
Smith believes he has a strong case because Valk apparently made video recordings depicting part of the alleged murder. Smith also cites other evidence including the defendant’s journal, which contains sections about Stephanie’s death. Valk voluntarily handed over that evidence to state police.
Smith said the crime happened in the couple’s Davenport home, claiming over 20 hours last summer Justin Valk injected his wife multiple times with methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Smith characterized the alleged murder as torture.
Friends of the victim said she experienced convulsions before dying. Valk is accused of failing to seek help as he watched his wife die in agony.
The method was a deliberate drug overdose, Smith said, and the motive was sex. “[Justin Valk] had another girlfriend that was going to be moving in with him and instead of a divorce it looks like he intentionally tried to kill [Stephanie] by shooting her up with drugs,” Smith said.
That’s the prosecution’s story. It’s important to remember that all persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Justin Valk’s defense is presenting a very different version of his wife’s death.
“He didn’t do it,” defense attorney Kevin O’Brien said in an interview. O’Brien is blaming the victim and society at large.
O’Brien claims Stephanie Valk was a drug addict who overdosed. “I always feel bad about speaking ill of the dead,” O’Brien said. “She had recently been released from prison, and frankly, I think this is just a tragic case of someone going back to dope when they got out of prison.”
His client is “a good guy” who is now “a victim of an over zealous prosecutor,” O’Brien said. “I’ve met with him several times. He comes from a good family.”
O’Brien said he was hired by Justin Valk’s father. O’Brien is an Albany-based, high-powered defense attorney with the firm O’Brien & Eggleston. On their website they claim they champion the cause of their clients by developing unconventional strategies with a focus on drug, sex and violent crimes.
“It’s a strange pattern that I’m seeing not only in Delaware County but nationally as well, [prosecutors] want to blame someone for every death that happens,” O’Brien said as he unspooled a common tactic used by criminal defense lawyers. “They should be dealing with the actual problem that is out there, the drug epidemic.”
With that defense, it would be easy for some people who knew the victim to be outraged and see O’Brien as a fibber throwing flapdoodle in the hope that some of it sticks in the public mind.
O’Brien points to statistics showing prosecutors don’t always get it right. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, the rate of wrongful convictions is estimated to be between 2% and 10%. With a prison population of about 2.3 million, there could be anywhere between 46,000 and 230,000 innocent people incarcerated.
The case is expected to go to trial sometime this summer. It could also be settled in a plea bargain. But either way, Smith is expecting Valk to get a long prison sentence.
Stephanie Valk’s death is a fiendish episode playing out in our backyard.
