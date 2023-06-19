The state Legislature has finished the regular 2023 session. Members of the Assembly and state Senate packed up and went home. An old Albany joke reads: “We can now relax because the 213 thieves have left town.”
The joke has some validity because this year’s state budget is $229 billion, a 4% increase from last year. State spending has risen 73% in the last decade and New Yorkers pay high income and business taxes to support the spending.
Health care, mostly Medicaid, is the biggest expense at $94 billion. That’s followed by local school aid at $47 billion; transportation costs $14 billion; higher education, mostly SUNY and CUNY, comes in at $13 billion; and the state spends $13 billion on welfare.
New York spends a lot of money compared to other large states. Florida, which has about two million more people than New York, has a budget of $117 billion. Texas has about 10 million more people and spends about $128 billion.
I believe excessive spending, high taxes and overregulation are hurting the state economically and driving people away. A possible fix is to pinch a modest 1% off the budget each year for the next five years. This could be done by eliminating unnecessary programs and implementing efficiencies.
In addition to approving a budget, the Legislature passed hundreds of new laws. Here are some of the measures I support:
The Clean Slate Act is designed to help former convicts find work and housing. It’ll open a path to a productive life. Under the bill, most felony convictions would be sealed eight years after release from prison if parole and/or probation are completed. It's three years for misdemeanor convictions. Serious felonies, such as murder, would be excluded, as would sex-related offenses.
I also support raising the minimum wage upstate to $14.20 an hour; $1 billion for housing an influx of migrants; and allowing college athletes to be compensated for use of their name or image without losing scholarships.
I urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign these measures.
The Legislature passed a number of bills that I’m opposed to:
I believe the creation of a commission to recommend possible reparations for slavery is misguided. The body would study the history of slavery, then recommend what are called “remedies,” including possible compensation and criteria for determining who is eligible.
In my opinion reparations would be counterproductive and not solve the problems of racism and inequality. The way to reduce economic imbalances is to ensure all New Yorkers have access to education, jobs and economic opportunity.
Historically, reparations lead to resentment by people paying the money. Reparations imposed on Germany after World War I were a major cause of World War II. Paying reparations based on race may exacerbate racial divisions. And they’re unlikely to reduce economic inequality.
I’m also opposed to public financing of political campaigns. The latest bill applies to statewide and state legislative races. The argument against public financing of campaigns is simple. It’s welfare for politicians and the bill as structured will benefit incumbents.
The idea behind public financing of political campaigns is to reduce the influence of money and level the field between incumbents and challengers. The goals are laudable. But this bill doesn’t do that.
I suggest Gov. Hochul veto those two measures.
One important thing didn’t get done — housing legislation. Lawmakers and the governor couldn’t reach a deal to protect tenants from eviction or cap rent increases. They also failed extend a tax break to build affordable housing.
The Assembly is scheduled to return to Albany on June 20 and 21 to vote on bills they didn’t complete during the regular session. I hope they don’t spend more money.
Here’s the bottom line for me. Albany lawmakers are appropriating buckets of money, and taking steps to cement one-party rule, while failing to make fundamental budgetary reforms.
Don Mathisen lives in Oneonta. Readers can contact him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.