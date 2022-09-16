I’ve never understood the fascination some of my fellow Americans have with the British royal family.
Maybe it has something to do with my Scots-Irish ancestry and my appreciation of Celtic culture. Certainly, the history between England and its Celtic neighbors has been fraught.
More likely, it’s about my strong roots in the American ideal of democracy and the notion that ability and work should take preference over birthright.
More than once on the occasion of a “royal” wedding or the birth of a baby who immediately became a prince or princess, I have remarked to friends, “We fought a war so we wouldn’t HAVE to care about those people.”
Bending the knee to monarchs would have been anathema to Americans in the aftermath of the American Revolution and the War of 1812.
But fairy tale weddings and the historic pomp and ceremony that surround royalty have symbolic power. They always have. That power kept the masses in line through the centuries and it still seems to be a comfort to many souls today. Monarchies provide consistency and, stripped of real power, like the constitutional monarchy in Britain, they are not as harmful as they were in the days when Henry VIII could have wives and opponents killed for no better reason than he felt like it.
The origins of the United States are in England, after all. That doesn’t go away despite the fact so many other wonderful cultures have been woven into our national fabric.
Despite my ambivalence toward some of her progeny, I’ve borne an appreciation for Elizabeth II, the late queen.
In part, that’s because I’ve learned that she was not afraid to get her hands dirty, even as a teenager during World War II.
While she certainly enjoyed the benefits of being her nation’s crown princess, she also dug into the responsibilities. Several times over the past week or so, we have heard the recording of a speech she made to rally British children — her peers in age, if not status — during the early days of the war. Sure, it was only words, but she was in a unique place to deliver words that mattered, words that might give comfort and inspire courage when both were badly needed.
Later, she enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army. She trained as an auto mechanic.
That’s a picture that wouldn’t occur to many of us. Nearly all of us think of Elizabeth as a monarch, anywhere from adult to senior citizen, surrounded by all the trappings and dignity, real or feigned, of her office.
We don’t picture an 18-year-old grease monkey. But that was part of her life, too.
Maybe that’s part of her appeal to people. Most of her life wasn’t anything ordinary people could relate to, but maybe those early experiences helped her relate to them. Maybe they felt that.
She also played her role magnificently.
In a time when young people questioned the need for royals and all the expense that accompanies them, Elizabeth was steadfast in simply being the queen.
She made concessions — economic concessions — that appeased some critics and likely prolonged the monarchy’s viability. She also, through the strength of example, made her office seem necessary, a part of Britain’s future as well as its past.
We’ll see how her heirs do at continuing that legacy.
I’m glad the United States does not have a royal family, people who get to be head of state for no better reason than the accident of their birth. I like the idea that a kid can grow up poor, as several of our presidents have done, and still reach the pinnacle of our government by that rare combination of talent, hard work and, yes, good fortune.
I’ll admit, however, I sometimes feel it would be nice to have a ceremonial head of state who is not, by necessity, mired in the political mud.
I remain staunchly a small-r republican, committed to small-d democracy. But from afar, I can appreciate the 70-year service of a woman most Britons and many across the world are mourning, regardless of how she reached that position.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@theda ilystar.com.
