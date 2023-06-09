As we shared the experience this week of poor air quality caused by far-away Canadian wildfires, I found myself wondering how bad it must be for those in the midst of it.
Not to minimize the health risk of smoky air to those who are particularly susceptible, but for most of us, it’s mildly unpleasant, an inconvenience.
Imagine being among the 11,000 people forced to evacuate their homes in Quebec, one of the two Canadian provinces that border New York. Their lives were truly interrupted. They might not have homes to which they can return. We’ve seen what that’s like from coverage of western wildfires here in the U.S.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre database showed Wednesday afternoon that 440 fires were burning in nine provinces and two territories. More than half were considered out of control.
An alarming statistic — the amount of land burned exceeded 15,000 square miles Wednesday, making the 2023 fire season Canada’s fourth-worst on record before the summer has even officially begun. Officials expect the all-time record to fall next week.
Oddly, it’s hard to find news about the fires, themselves. Even the Canadian Broadcasting Company website on Thursday featured a headline that said “Today will likely be the worst for air quality in Toronto.” Farther down the front page were stories about the effects of smoke here in the U.S.
The Montreal Gazette, closer to the fires, shed a little light on why they aren’t getting as much attention as the smoke they are generating. It seems they’re in the north of the province, which is lightly populated with small towns and Indigenous populations.
A Gazette article gave me the names of a couple towns in the region and a web search gave me a couple of news websites that Google was kind enough to translate from French to English for me. They didn’t tell me much, either, except that communities outside the evacuation area were welcoming those forced to flee their homes.
A Montreal Gazette article explained how residents of one town used a Facebook page to find places for the evacuees.
It’s not a surprise that kindness and generosity in the face of disaster are universal, but it was nice to see it affirmed.
On a larger scale, it’s nice to see other nations coming to Canada’s aid. That includes 600 American firefighters dispatched by President Joe Biden.
Of course the distress of several thousand people in a remote region gets lets attention than a phenomenon that affects millions. The largest cities in Canada and the U.S. — Toronto and New York City — were affected, as were Ottawa and Washington, D.C., the capitals of the two nations.
Here at home, we have published dramatic photos of the translucent atmosphere in Oneonta, Delhi and Cooperstown, and have shaken our heads at some of the photos we’ve seen from places such as New York City, where one end of the George Washington Bridge was not visible from the other through the orange haze on Wednesday.
Events — from small, local functions to Major League Baseball games — were postponed, and those in charge of such things were issuing warnings about how to protect ourselves from the ill effects of breathing in too much smoky air. We all know more “fine particulate matter” than we did just a few days ago.
It’s unprecedented, at least in my memory, which contains recollections of more years than I care to admit. That’s why it has captured our imagination so.
But my takeaway from the situation is that much of the story depends on where you’re sitting. Most of us are not thinking about the flames threatening towns in northern Quebec, but there are certainly people who are, and need to be. If the flames were here and someone hundreds of miles away was seeing and smelling the smoke, we’d have a different perspective.
Also, on a global scale, northern Quebec (and the rest of eastern Canada) is not so far from Upstate New York. The dry weather we’re experiencing here is part of the same situation that is fueling fires there.
For all our sakes, I hope some rain falls soon.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
