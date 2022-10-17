As we enter another stunningly majestic autumn here in Upstate New York, we are apt to recognize the crisp temperatures and the bright colors of the foliage set alight by the sunshine. People flock to our region from far and wide to experience this beauty that we have the honor of calling our home. But lately, I have seen something more precious each and every day — our children.
Our area is famous for attracting throngs of children to our baseball camps, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, numerous summer camps and exquisite hiking trails and camping spots for children of all ages. Over this past summer season, we have seen them. They populate our main streets, hotels, restaurants, ice cream parlors and shops. They are valued guests, and we endeavor to be gracious hosts.
But since September I have noticed different kids, our kids. They have been standing at bus stops with their backpacks and band instruments. They have been on athletic fields and their precious bicycles. and they have been at numerous fall festivals and community events. From the Susquehanna Balloon Festival to the City of the Hills Festival and the recent Fall Harvest Party, our children and their parents can be seen interacting with this community. They have been playing with their existing friends and meeting new ones. They have been enjoying themselves in safe and welcoming environments of art, music and joy. These are precious days that allow kids to be kids, and for parents to show their children what is profoundly important about living where we do. Community. Enjoyment. and behind it all, volunteerism.
Of all the things one human can give to another, time is the most precious. You cannot buy it. It is in finite supply. and no one knows how much he or she may have. That is why volunteerism is so important. Giving time to our community and more importantly to our children, is the greatest gift we can give. Our children see what a volunteer can do. They see the effect upon fellow human beings that comes from devoting time to one another. It is a lesson unspoken but deeply understood.
So here is a shout-out to the people and organizations that give of their time to others. Here are kudos to all who invest in this community and in our children’s lives to make it better. Our local service organizations such as Rotary and Lions do great work without fanfare. Destination Oneonta, City of the Hills Celebrations (formerly First Night Oneonta), CANO, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society and others give enormous amounts of time to local festivals and events in this area. Other organizations and businesses have numbers of employees and members who devote large chunks of time to our area endeavors that enhance a phrase heard often. “Quality of life” resonates in committees, commissions, meetings and boards throughout the county and beyond. But without the volunteers putting in the time and effort where the rubber meets the road, this “quality” is merely an idea and exists much less in reality.
This upcoming holiday season brings numerous opportunities to volunteer. The Halloween parade, Pumpkin Glow in Huntington Park, The holiday market, Festival of Lights, the holiday parade, Gingerbread Jubilee, and Festival of Trees are all coming up on the calendar.
These events are for the children, our children. While they are having a great time, I ask that everyone ensure that they also learn a great lesson. During the season of giving, please make the decision to give of your time. It is, after all, the most precious gift you can ever give. For info on how you can volunteer, contact the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at info@otsegocc.com.
I am volunteering for the kids this holiday season. Who wants to join me?
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
