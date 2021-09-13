Vantage Point: A familiar face steps in as N.Y. governor

New York’s new governor Kathy Hochul had a hand in the revitalization of Downtown Oneonta.
As chair of the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils, then-Lt. Gov. Hochul oversaw the work of all 10 councils, including the $10 million award to the city of Oneonta for items including store front renovations, signage upgrades and marketing.
Speaking earlier this year on my WIOX radio program, Hochul said, “We allocated the $10 million based on a plan put forth by the community. We rely on the local government leaders to form a committee of residents, business owners, and other stake holders. They propose the ideas.”
Some critics complain sprucing up Main Street is moving forward at a snail's pace. Hochul said she understands the criticism, but, “These projects do take a long time. Some were delayed because of the pandemic.”
And Hochul added, the state money, “It is not a substitute for private investment.”
Hochul has been giving hints as to how she may govern now that she occupies the Governor’s Mansion. Since the COVID outbreak, Hochul has traveled the state spreading a simple message. People need to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated.
She said she does not support universal mandatory vaccinations but rather building public confidence in the vaccine. “If you look at the history of vaccinations there was always some reluctance and worry abut polio and measles,” Hochul said. “I think there needs to be time for people to get used to this and have faith in the process.”
On other health-related issues, Hochul said she believes health care is a basic human right, women have a right to an abortion, and she backs expanding Medicaid.
And when it comes to sexual harassment in state government, Hochul is overhauling sexual harassment and ethics policies.
Regarding taxes and spending, the new governor is generally considered a moderate. While in Congress she sought ways to reduce the federal budget deficit and she supported ending tax breaks for big oil companies.
As lieutenant governor, Hochul backed Andrew Cuomo’s initial COVID-era budget plan that called for raising taxes, cutting spending and increasing state borrowing. She said, “Are all of these on the table? Of course. We, as responsible public officials, have to say ‘yes’ to every thing being considered.”
With respect to the economy, Hochul is a proponent of electric vehicles and building them in the state. She is in favor of expanding offshore wind energy, believing it will create jobs and a sustainable, green economy.
Hochul also sees the legalization of marijuana as an economic opportunity for New York, arguing it will create jobs especially upstate where cannabis can be grown and processed into commercial products.
As governor, Hochul will need to cultivate relations with the Legislature and Washington. Having served in Albany since since 2015 she knows the leaders and power brokers in the Capitol. She also served in the Congress from 2011 to 2013.
Hochul was not happy about how the Trump administration treated New York. “The elimination of the state and local tax deduction, that put an enormous burden on our taxpayers who had the ability since Abraham Lincoln was president to deduct their state and local taxes, this so you are not taxed twice,” Hochul said. “Donald Trump, I think, in a punitive measure against many states that have not supported him before, changed that. And we have to pay more in taxes to Washington."
The governor’s statements about the former president doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a chance at building coalitions across the political divide. Oneonta's state senator, Republican Peter Oberacker, said: “I stand ready to work with her in a bipartisan manner.”
At the very least there will be a fundamental change in Albany. Hochul has a thoughtful, measured and inclusive style compared to the whirling dervish Andrew Cuomo with his combative personality.
Kathleen Courtney Hochul, daughter of Irish Catholic parents, may seek the wisdom of this Irish proverb during her time as governor: “Take the world nice and easy, and the world will take you the same.”
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
