A political brawl is happening right now in Albany.
At issue is how much money is going to be spent and who will foot the bill.
Of course this slugfest happens every year during the last week of March. The difference this year is the numbers are bigger.
Gov. Kathy Hochul threw the first punch in January with the release of her $216 billion spending plan.
During her budget address she asked how the state should respond to COVID and embrace the future with a historic level of socially responsible and fiscally prudent funding.
The governor’s answer, “By rebuilding our health care and teacher workforces, providing tax relief to those who need it the most, speeding up economic growth and creating good paying, middle-class jobs.”
And the Democratic governor said she will do more: “We will strengthen our infrastructure and confront climate change, secure public safety, and make housing more affordable.”
In short, the governor is promising something for everyone in an election year.
Albany observers say that’s good politics.
Reaction to the governor’s plans?
The Democratic leaders in the state Senate and Assembly thought the governor was being a bit stingy. So they flexed their muscles and added $9 billion to their budget bills.
Final spending decisions will be made by Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
It used to come down to three men in a room. This year, it’s two women and a man.
Republicans are throwing punches from outside the ring. They don’t have much power, given that Democrats outnumber Republicans better than 2-to-1 in the Senate. There are 43 Democrats compared to 20 Republicans.
And the Dems have an even wider majority in the Assembly, 105 Democrats to 42 Republicans.
Local GOP lawmakers have their dukes up.
“I’m very concerned about the size of the budget,” state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said in an interview. “Gov. Hochul’s budget came in at about 11% more than last year. That can’t continue.”
Oberacker said he is worried spendthrift budgets and high taxes are driving people and businesses from the state.
“We lost some 300,000 people last year. It is unsustainable,” Oberacker said. “They’re voting with their feet and it’s due to high taxes.”
As a businessman, Oberacker claims, he can find savings and efficiencies in the spending plan.
Republicans in the Assembly are also in a fluster about the rivers of money flowing through the Capitol.
“When I first got elected to the state Assembly the budget was about $178 billion,” Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said during an interview at a campaign stop in Milford. “My biggest concern is all the new spending programs since COVID. What are we going to do three or four years down the road when that money is not there anymore?”
Oberacker and Tague say they are put off by the size of the budget.
“We spend too much money in New York state,” Tague said. “To me, the priorities are getting people back on their feet from the COVID crisis and supporting agriculture in the state.”
Of course Republicans like to spend your money, too. Especially if it benefits their constituents.
“I was glad to hear, and I commend the governor, there is a dairy plant that is going to be opening up,” Tague said. “It is a $25 million dollar investment in central-western New York. I’m very happy to see that in the budget.”
He added: “I would actually like to see that increased.”
And Oberacker said he wants tax cuts, specifically to temporarily suspend the state gasoline tax.
“It would be just the state portion. It would be 35-cents per gallon of gas,” Oberacker said. “So, what we’re looking at is from May to September.”
The final round in the budget slugfest is appropriately scheduled for April Fool’s Day.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.