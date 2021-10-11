Vantage Point: A summer of illness makes next summer look better

This has been the summer of my discontent. I spent eight weeks getting radiation treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.
Radiation is no walk in the park. It saps your energy and weakens your immune system. But for me radiation therapy was made much worst because about a week into treatment I stopped eating. Food smelled like a barnyard manure pile, felt like silly putty in my mouth and tasted like vomit.
Please understand, I like food as much as anybody. There have been too many times in my life when I pushed back from the table saying, “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.”
During treatment, I went 10 days without eating before the problem was diagnosed. That sent me to urgent care where they gave me intravenous fluid replacement for severe dehydration. You may have seen those drip bags on television shows. The medical team ran all kinds of tests. However, they never looked in my mouth, instead they were looking for nonexistent tummy tumors.
My cancer doctor was stumped. All the tests came back negative. Just as he was about to give up he said, “stick out your tongue.” I did. And he made a diagnoses on the spot. He said I had a fungal infection in my mouth called Candida albicans, commonly called thrush.
He prescribed an antibiotic. The first round didn’t lick the problem. He then doubled the dose. Over time the drug beat back the infection but had a side effect of severe stomach pain.
My desire for food is slowly coming back. Smell and taste are gradually returning to normal.
The actual radiation treatments take place in a room that has lead lined walls, floors, ceilings and doors. The doors are so heavy they’re controlled by a motor with enough horsepower to haul a Ford F-150 up Winney Hill.
The radiation machine, nicknamed “Big Emma,” has four main components: a barrel-like device that delivers radiation, an X-ray component and two deflectors. There is also a table where the almost naked patient lies. The table can move up, down, forward or backward.
The patient is strapped onto the table, locked into place by a plastic mold. The mold is custom made for each patient and is shaped to fit their body from just below the rib cage down to a tad above the knees.
During treatment, staff members retreat behind the lead walls. The patient is alone with “Big Emma.” The machine goes through various computer-guided movements to aim the radiation beam at the desired location. The contraption whirls, twerks, grunts, bangs and buzzes.
The setup, making sure the patient is in the exact spot needed, takes about 10 to 15 minutes. The actual zapping takes about half that time. One can’t feel the radiation. The whole thing is monitored by cameras and microphones mounted on the ceiling.
I never called out and asked them to stop. That doesn’t mean I never considered doing so, especially the first few times. I wouldn’t say it’s frightening. But is sure is discombobulating.
The radiation oncology staff is about 75% women. All staffers, mostly young to early middle aged, are friendly, courteous and kind. Hospital employees and patients come from the four corners of the globe,. Every race, color and ethnic background is present. Cancer and the skills to fight it don’t discriminate.
I consider myself lucky. I have it relatively easy. If you want to see heartbreak, look into the eyes of the young children who are patients. Or look at the faces of their parents. They suffer. I’m just inconvenienced.
Well, I survived. My doctor says I have a 60-to-70% chance of being cancer free for the next five years. I’ll take those odds.
The summer of 2021 may have been a washout for me. Now I’m looking forward to the summer of 2022 when I can go to Wilber Park, read under the shade of a tree, and listen to the laughter of happy, healthy children.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
