Vantage Point: Christmas is a time of generosity

“Silent night, holy night! All is calm, and all is bright.”
The lyrics to this Christmas carol conjure up fond memories of Christmas. As a child, Christmas was without a doubt, the most important holiday for my parents, siblings and me.
My family always had a big Christmas tree. And we had fun decorating it with old ornaments handed down from generations past while adding a few new ones each year.
Among our family traditions, my father with a small flourish, topped off our tree with an angel. The location of that particular angel is lost in the mists of time.
But I have another angel that was made by one of my sisters-in-law. She gave it to me for Christmas after I survived the attack on the World Trade Center.
I cherish that angel.
All during my childhood and adolescence our family gathered with my father’s kin on Christmas Eve. They were descended from Norwegian Lutherans who celebrated the holiday on the night before Christmas with a feast and gift exchange.
And then we made merry all over again on Christmas Day with my mother’s Catholic side of the family — a mixture of Irish, Austrian-German and Shinnecock Indian.
At the crack of dawn, my sisters, brothers and I rushed from our upstairs bedrooms to the living room to find more gifts under the Christmas tree.
Our presents were always wrapped in joyful, colorful paper. However, my best gift was not wrapped. It was too big. I got a bicycle.
I loved that bike and rode it regularly into my young adult years.
My parents gave it to me, in part, as a reward for helping my father build a bedroom for my sisters. At first I was just my dad’s gofer. But eventually I was helping to put up sheet rock walls and nailing in hardwood floors.
I felt proud that I could work as hard as my father.
After opening our presents, we went to Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, because Christmas is, at root, a religious holiday. After church, we had Christmas dinner in our dinning room with fancy dishes and real silverware.
That was special because the dinning room and silverware were usually reserved for guests.
When I had two daughters of my own, my then-wife and I always did our best to ensure that our children enjoyed Christmas, like my family did.
So, why the celebrations and gift giving?
“Christmas is our origins story for those of us who are Jesus followers. Christmas means that the maker of the universe decided to become human. To be born and to live and to die as one of us. And not as a rich and powerful human but as a poor person,” the Rev. Marti Sords-Horrell, pastor of the First Methodist Church in Oneonta, said during one of my holiday radio programs.
“So the meaning of Christmas is serving others. Putting others before ourselves. Letting go of our pain and our hurt and our fears in favor of joy and unselfishness. That’s why gifts make sense to me. Not spending a lot of money necessarily but really thinking about the needs of others,” she said.
The Rev. Sords-Horrell concluded with this interpretation of the holy day. “Christmas means being generous. Being generous brings us joy. And Christmas is about breaking down barriers. God broke the ultimate barrier by deciding to become human. God didn’t want anything standing in the way of a relationship with us. Christmas means we are open, open to the next amazing thing that the maker of the universe will do.”
Well, what does the maker of the universe have in store for us next? No one can answer that question, especially during a pandemic.
But I call on the the creator to grant my Christmas wish for you the reader, for all the people I love, and for myself.
I ask for good health, happiness, personal safety, financial security and peace of mind.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
