Vantage Point: City's water is inexpensive, safe, plentiful

“We will not appreciate water until the well runs dry” — Benjamin Franklin.
I have a routine when I get out of bed in the morning.
In the first few minutes I use the toilet, take a long hot shower, brush my teeth, shave and then make coffee.
Everyone of those things uses water.
Ordinarily, one doesn’t think about the availability of clean water. We assume it will always be there.
And we don’t consider the foresight of earlier generations who constructed Oneonta’s network of reservoirs, dams, treatment plants and distribution pipes or the people who keep it running today.
We should.
“Our water system was built originally in the late 1800s,” Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said. He oversees the crews that keep it functioning.
The water coming out of our taps begins as runoff from the forests surrounding Wilber Reservoir near Oneonta Airport. The water then flows via Oneonta Creek into the Lower Reservoir near East Street. From there the water goes to the treatment plant adjacent to the high school.
The system has a supplemental well in Catella Park.
During the past three years Oneonta spent more than $5 million upgrading the city’s water system to secure supplies and reliability.
“We replaced some valves and piping from the Lower Reservoir Dam down to the water treatment plant, repaired concrete spillways and the earthen dam surface,” Mattice said. “Every year we replace lengths of water main. In 2019 we replaced almost a mile of pipes on Main Street.”
The New York State Department of Health regulates water quality. And all surface water needs to be treated to meet current standards.
“I think water quality is high. There are no major issues,” Mattice said.
Water treatment involves several steps. It begins with a settling tank to remove particulate matter, then an aeration process to reduce carbon dioxide, followed by filtration, and finally chlorine is added as a disinfectant.
Gravity and pumps distribute the water to three zones covering the city and parts of the town. The water moves under pressure in cast iron pipes.
Getting water to customers is only half the job. What is not consumed is flushed into sewers.
Like our water system, the sewers are old. Most of the clay pipe network was built in the early 1900s.
All sewage “goes down to the waste water plant on Silas Lane where it’s treated and discharged into the Susquehanna River,” Mattice said.
The dirty water is separated into liquids and sludge. The sludge contains solid pollutants. That material is dried and trucked to a special landfill. The liquids are processed and dumped into the river.
During the past three years the city spent $9.6 million on upgrades to ensure that waste discharges meet all state regulations.
“I wouldn’t say I would go down and drink straight out of the tap where it goes into the river. But it certainly meets all requirements and it is not harmful,” Mattice said.
Is Oneonta polluting the Susquehanna River?
“Absolutely not. We are in full compliance,” Mattice said.
Costs are rising because of upgrades to the water and sewer systems. A typical Oneonta households pay $228 annually for water, up 10 dollars or 4.6% from the year earlier. Sewer service costs $250.
“If you look at it on a per month basis, you’re paying $19 a month for water,” Mattice said. “The city’s rates are relatively inexpensive compared to a lot of other upstate New York municipalities our size.”
Pricing is conservation based. The more water you use, the higher the rate per unit.
We’re fortunate to live in a part of the country that has plentiful supplies of potable water.
Not everyone is so lucky.
According to a study by Food and Water Watch, California American Water rates are the highest in the nation. The average Monterey, California, customer pays $14,424 annually for water.
Meanwhile, folks in Flint, Michigan, pay more than twice Oneonta’s rate. Households spend $689 per year for water.
But would you let your children drink Flint water?
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
