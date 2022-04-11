Vantage Point: Cops persevere as some question their authority

Police are being whipsawed.
Activists shout “defund the cops,” while President Biden is saying “the answer is to fund our police and give them all the tools they need.”
Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the image of police went from good guys enforcing law and order to a band of violent, racist thugs.
Our local sheriffs were stunned.
“There have been some awful incidents that have occurred. But they are not the norm,” Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said in a recent interview. “Those incidents were taken and put on the face of law enforcement. And it went negative quickly. It’s very sad.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond was defensive following the Floyd killing.
“It’s an unfortunate situation because FBI statistics show that 95 percent of police officers don’t do anything to disgrace or dishonor their uniform," DuMond said in a 2020 interview. “It is the actions of a few that hurt the reputation of the other 95 percent. The murder of George Floyd was a complete abomination of law enforcement. And any cop worth his salt would agree with me.”
Devlin believes his department has the backing of the public in Otsego County.
“We have a lot of support from our community,” Devlin said. “But the criminals are emboldened. Criminal justice reform and the negative view of police — it’s the perfect storm.”
How are criminals emboldened?
“There are no repercussions. We’re arresting people for crimes that would have had bail or possible incarceration and now we’re releasing them on an appearance ticket,” Devlin said. “It’s a revolving door. Criminals are going out and recommitting crimes and reoffending.”
Use of force is a last resort in current police practice.
“I don’t believe we’ve had a use of force incident in over 18 months,” Devlin said. “All physical use of force, the use of pepper spray, batons, firearms, has to be reported to the state. This is a positive because it is more transparent for the public.”
When asked if any of his deputies have been accused of unnecessary force. He responded, “Not that I can recall since I’ve been sheriff."
Alleged police brutality, bias and discrimination related to race was raised by some Delaware County activists during the state-mandated Police Reform and Reinvention process.
Does it happen?
“No. I can’t recall one case in 30 years where somebody has been physically abused due to race,” Delaware County Public Defender Joseph A. Ermeti said in an interview. “I just haven't seen it.”
The issue of bail reform and rising crime rates, especially downstate, have become a political football in Albany.
Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is an advocate of “fairness in sentencing” and reducing the number of convicted criminals in prison. As a state senator he was a driving force behind ending cash bail in most cases, ending solitary confinement, and restoring voting rights to former inmates.
He was a sponsor of the Less is More bill.
“It says if you are out on parole after committing a crime and you are reintegrating into society, a technical parole violation, such as missing curfew or drinking, those infractions should not lead to re-incarceration,” Benjamin said in an interview. “We as a society over incarcerate.”
Some advocates are digging in with extreme positions.
“I am an abolitionist. I believe that prisons and jails should be done away with,” Clyanna Lightbourn, a civil rights organizer with Citizen Action of New York, said during an interview. “I feel that the punitive system that we’ve come up with in this country really does more harm than good.”
Lightbourn is demanding “restorative justice.” She wants to focus on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims. It removes punishment from the criminal justice system.
In short, empathy and services for criminals. Fuggedaboutit for victims.
So, cops are getting mixed messages. Thankfully, they still respond when folks in need call 911.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.